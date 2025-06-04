Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Have an OLED Screen?
Nintendo, and the gaming market in general, has a habit of releasing updated models for consoles every few years to expand on what its products can offer consumers and entice more users to potentially buy into the ecosystem. For the Switch 2, that boils down to questions surrounding its lack of an OLED screen.
Despite being a newer console, Nintendo has taken some interesting approaches to improving the Switch 2 and ensuring the hybrid console is well-suited for the current market. This might seem like cutting corners, but it hasn’t stopped Nintendo from vastly enhancing the machine's capabilities, although it may potentially throw a wrench into some buyers’ plans.
Does the Nintendo Switch 2 Have an OLED Screen?
With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, the new hybrid console won’t have the stunning OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display that was featured on certain models of the original Switch. Instead, it will use a newer type of LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) screen that is larger and provides more detail than the original system.
This change was noted in first reveal for the Switch 2 and rumored for years as details about the system and its hardware leaked. There is also no OLED model for the Switch 2 available at launch.
How Good is the Nintendo Switch 2’s Screen? LCD vs OLED
If you base this argument solely on general knowledge, many people would say that an OLED screen is always going to outperform an LCD screen. This is not the case, however, and Nintendo likely had many reasons for “reverting” to an LCD option for the Switch 2.
Modern LCD screens don’t lag behind OLED displays by much when it comes to overall performance. The real highlight of OLED is its ability to reach pure black levels with independently lit pixels, which provide amazing contrast and viewing angles, among other benefits. But you won’t be missing out on as much as you think with this shift.
Nintendo’s Switch 2 screen is going to be 1.6x larger than Nintendo Switch at 7.9 inches, and it will have a smaller bezel around the edges too, giving players more real estate to view while playing. Pair that with full 1080p resolution, double the overall pixels, 120 fps enabled because of the system’s improved specs, variable refresh rate (VRR), and high dynamic range (HDR) support, and you end up with a product that won’t suffer because of the screen. However, most of the listed improvements will still be dependent on the games themselves and are not guaranteed.
It is likely that a majority of Switch 2 users won’t notice the difference and will still enjoy playing the console in handheld just like they would the original Switch if they didn’t have the OLED model. Any players who want to get the most out of the system’s visuals would probably end up playing it docked for optimized performance and resolution anyway.
We can’t know the specifics, but there was likely also a cost element involved in the decision. OLED screens tend to cost far more than LCDs, so when trying to make the Switch 2 as accessible as possible and refrain from driving the price point up to the $500 mark, Nintendo may have made the call to use the cheaper option even if none of the other points applied.
And hey, we all know where this decision will eventually land consumers in a year or two.
When Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Get an OLED Model?
Nintendo is a big unknown when it comes to hardware, as many predicted the Switch 2 would have been announced or even released well before 2025. Despite that, it is safe to assume a model with an OLED screen, if not some other improvements to go alongside it, might be released at some point in the coming years.
According to a report from Bloomberg, Nintendo and Samsung are working together on some of the main chips for the Switch 2 and have “also pushed for OLED panels to be used when Nintendo refreshes the Switch 2 in the future.”
If that refresh follows a similar timeline to the Switch pushing its OLED model out, which also had Samsung-manufactured screens, the gap could be around four years.
The original Switch launched in March 2017, with the OLED model following in October 2021, with the Switch Lite sitting between the two in September 2019. There is no guarantee, but given Nintendo's affinity for its various SKUs, two additional Switch 2 models could be in production for future releases as soon as 2027, similar to the previous console generation.
Nintendo Switch 2 Screen - LCD vs OLED Esports Impact
The shift in screen won’t impact esports played on the Nintendo Switch 2 because most tournaments will be using the console with its dock, as with other events that play games on console.
Handheld-specific tournaments are unlikely to be affected either due to the general improvements provided by the console’s hardware and screen. If anything, issues will pop up on a case-by-case basis and would likely come down to the version of the game being played on Nintendo’s hardware if there is any disparity from other available versions.
For example, a tournament wouldn’t run Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 and on PlayStation 5, as those two versions will have different levels of performance. One system would be chosen instead, barring outstanding or previously listed circumstances.