Is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Worth It? Price, Features, Games
With the launch of the Nintendo Switch, 2 comes the arrival of new peripherals and accessories tied directly to the newest Nintendo console. But do you really need to buy a Switch 2 Pro Controller?
Yes, Nintendo has released a slightly redesigned version of its now-classic Switch Pro Controller for the Switch 2, and it features some notable improvements. However, the hybrid console offers players numerous options for playing their games, as well as the flexibility to choose which controllers to use.
Do You Need a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller?
While a Switch 2 Pro Controller is a nice addition to anyone’s peripheral collection, it isn’t actually needed to play any games on Nintendo’s newest system.
The Switch 2 Pro Controller, which retails for $84.99, is an updated version of the original Switch Pro Controller. It has several new buttons, a premium feel that matches or surpasses the previous model, and more, but it does not do anything for players who aren’t looking for a slight upgrade.
There are no games that require a Pro Controller to play, and there are even some titles where controllers like the Joy-Con 2 that come with the system are likely going to be preferable for. Not to mention that the Switch 2 supports mouse controls, which are tied directly to the Joy-Con models and can’t be mimicked by a Pro Controller.
In short, a Pro Controller is nice but you don’t need one to enjoy your Switch 2.
Is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Worth Buying?
Now is the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller worth buying overall? That is a more nuanced discussion that will come down to if you already have a Pro Controller from the Switch 1 and how badly you want its upgrades.
The Switch 2 Pro Controller offers enhanced HD Rumble, a new button to access GameChat and other features exclusive to the new console, programmable GL/GR buttons that you can map, and a built-in audio jack so you can plug headphones directly to the controller itself. All of these are very nice upgrades, especially since the controller itself feels just as premium, if not slightly better in-hand, than its predecessor.
If those features sell you on the new controller, then it's likely worth picking up, as a Pro Controller will always feel good to play games on, and it boasts incredible battery life. However, if you don’t want to drop $80 on something, you can just keep using your preferred controllers from your original Switch.
What Controllers Work With Nintendo Switch 2?
Nintendo hasn’t been shy about mentioning what games or peripherals will work with the Switch 2, and the crossover should make your adjustment to the new console easier.
The original Pro Controller, as well as all Nintendo Online-compatible controllers such as the Nintendo 64 or Sega Genesis pad, and a variety of options, including both wired and wireless models, will work with the Switch 2. Adapters like the GameCube Controller Adapter will also continue to function, although third-party options may encounter issues.
Essentially every Switch controller that does not directly require a Joy-Con to be used is compatible. And, if you still have your original Joy-Con, you can still use those accessories by pairing them with your Switch 2—just don’t try and put your Joy-Con 2 in something like the Ring Fit Adventure leg strap or a racing wheel.
How to Pair a Pro Controller on Nintendo Switch 2
Depending on the controller you want to pair, the process is going to be different, but for a Switch 2 Pro Controller, all you need to do is plug it in directly to your docked console.
Once you have your Switch 2 set up, plug a USB-C cable into the console’s dock, or the console directly, and your Pro Controller. This should automatically pair the controller to your system without having to go to the Controllers tab.
If you don’t have a USB-C cable, go to the Controller menu and select Change Grip/Order. From there, you can hold down the sync button located at the top of Pro Controller, which should allow it to connect to the console.
Best Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Alternatives
As the Switch 2 becomes a staple in the wild, more companies will develop alternatives to Nintendo’s name-brand Pro Controller. These are usually cheaper or sometimes hyper-specific options that allow more players to enjoy games with peripherals outside of the Joy-Con.
There might not be a lot of direct competitors to the Switch 2 Pro Controller at launch, but there are some incredible options out there from the previous system’s lifecycle that will work just as well if you are in the market.
The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 is a fantastic option for a high-quality Bluetooth controller with great joysticks and triggers at a slightly lower price point. 8Bitdo also offers options at various prices, making it great for those looking for reliability on a budget or a specific style of layout.
PowerA is another common brand people bring up, and it even has some officially licensed Nintendo gamepads featuring characters like Mario and Kirby. They might not be as fancy as the higher-end 8Bitdo options, but they are affordable and still work perfectly as a Pro Controller alternative.
Regardless of what you are looking for, just make sure you buy from a reputable brand and not one of the hundreds of knockoff sellers flooding online marketplaces with subpar controllers.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Esports Impact
With the Switch 2 Pro Controller, Nintendo offers a premium way to play its games without any gimmicks or the sometimes constrained nature of the Joy-Con 2. Even dating back to the Wii’s Classic Controller models, they have been the go-to option for anyone competing in games that don’t rely on motion controls.
The Switch 2 gives players the option to pick their favorite controllers and use them without railroading the newest model. That being said, you can’t go wrong with the Pro Controller 2, and you will likely see it in use by various players at relevant tournaments in the near future.