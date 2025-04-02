A Dream Reveal - Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date, Full System Specs, Price
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here. Or at least it will be soon now that Nintendo has revealed some of the upcoming games, the system’s features, and a release date for the console itself.
Nintendo Switch 2 is the first new Nintendo console in nearly a decade and improves upon everything the original console did when it revolutionized the console gaming space. This includes enhanced performance for new and existing games, along with upgraded system capabilities that bring Nintendo closer to other modern devices.
Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date and Price
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch globally on June 5 with a selection of new games available at launch. The system will cost $449.99 in the United States, with a Mario Kart World bundle teased during the Nintendo Direct presentation.
This date puts the Switch 2 out just in time for some summer fun and undercuts the more powerful consoles on the market by around $50.
Nintendo Switch 2 - Performance, Features, and More
For players wondering just how big a jump the Switch 2 will be from the original console, Nintendo detailed dozens of new features and changes that make the Switch 2 stand out.
The biggest detail for some potential purchasers is that the Switch 2 will feature a big jump in performance, which lets the console support 120 FPS, HDR, and 4K resolution when docked—though this won’t be supported by all games. The dock will also feature enhanced cooling to ensure stable game performance.
Here is a list of other key features and system improvements exclusive or included with the Switch 2:
- Improved, larger LCD screen with HDR support
- Magnetic Joy-Con with mouse controls
- New GameChat community features
- Improved speakers and audio enhancements, including 3D audio support
- New flip stand and two USB-C ports
- 256GB internal storage with improved writing speeds
- New game cartridges with improved speeds and new red color
- New Pro Controller with additional buttons
- amiibo support and new amiibo for games like Street Fighter 6
You can read a full breakdown of the Nintendo Switch 2's "significantly improved" specs on the official Nintendo website.
Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Games and Upgrades
The Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a slew of exclusive games and features, including the launch of GameCube Games on Switch 2 Online + Expansion Pack, only on the new system. There will also be upgrades available for select Nintendo Switch games that allow players to get the most out of the Switch 2’s improved specs.
Along with exclusive releases like Mario Kart World, players can experience upcoming games like Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond with enhanced visuals and performance even though the games are also launching on Switch 1.
Nintendo is going all out with those new console exclusives too, even teaming up with FromSoftware to launch a multiplayer title in 2026 called Duskbloods.
To pair with that, there are “Switch 2 Edition” upgrades available for select Nintendo titles. These are paid upgrades that will give existing Switch 1 games the same, or similar, enhancements to existing Switch 2 titles.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom were shown off with enhanced framerate and visuals. Super Mario Odyssey and more were shown off, with Super Mario Party Jamboree getting a full “expansion” called Jamboree TV to take advantage of the new Switch 2 controls.
Don’t forget, the Switch 2 is also backward compatible with Switch 1 titles. So even if a game doesn’t have available upgrades, you can still play physical or digital copies from your existing library.
Nintendo Switch 2 Esports Impact
With the improved performance and new control options, the Switch 2 will be a great way for Nintendo to keep its competitive impact rolling for new and existing fans.
Nintendo-specific esports will thrive on the new hardware with upcoming and existing releases, as Mario Kart World showed. The system will allow for older games to make the leap forward to the Switch 2 with slight improvements in different ways, while newer games make the most its enhanced hardware.
The biggest win for esports is the Switch ecosystem now having a console powerful enough to run modern games, which means titles like Street Fighter 6 will find a new audience that will join its existing community on PC and other systems. The same goes for modern sports titles like Madden 25 and EA Sports FC 25. Sports sims have long suffered on Nintendo consoles and kept that audience out of the broader community. Having a larger pool of potential players to market too, especially on a family-friendly system like the Switch 2, can only benefit games that need players constantly picking up a controller and hopping online.
Expect dozens of live-service titles or big multiplayer games that weren’t previously available on the original Switch to show up on Switch 2 at some point in the near future. This includes Marvel Rivals potentially getting a port.