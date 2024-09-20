Why Fans Are Predicting a Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Next Week
Nintendo fans are predicting that a Nintendo Direct is on the way before the month is out. Will it finally include the official Nintendo Switch 2 announcement?
Unfortunately, the console's features and release date are still unknown but a recent leak showing off the console's appearance has fans even more hopeful that an announcement is coming soon.
Will it be during the Nintendo Direct?
When Is the Nintendo Direct in September 2024?
Nintendo has not officially announced a Nintendo Direct in September. However, Nintendo insiders are banking on it coming around September 26, 2024. Why?
Nintendo has held a Direct in September every year for the past seven years. Here are all of the past September Direct dates:
- September 1, 2012
- September 1, 2013
- September 1, 2014
- September 13, 2017
- September 13, 2018
- September 4, 2019
- September 3, 2020
- September 23, 2021
- September 13, 2022
- September 14, 2023
As you can see, 2015 is the only year without a Nintendo Direct in September. Because Directs often happen on Thursdays, September 26, 2024, is a very possible date for the upcoming Direct.
Will Nintendo Switch 2 Be in the September Nintendo Direct?
Nintendo insiders believe that the September Nintendo Direct will include an official first look at the Nintendo Switch 2. Fans are hoping this would include some of the first games to be featured on the Switch 2 as well as the console's release date, official name, and some unique functions and features.
The September Direct may also include more information about the upcoming Mario & Luigi Brothership and Mario Party Jamboree. Other rumors include Metroid Prime 2 Remastered, as well as a new Fire Emblem or Kirby game.
Will Nintendo Switch 2 Have Smash?
Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Super Smash Bros. has already said that another Smash is inevitable and that he'll most likely come back from semi-relaxing with his cat to take part in that endeavor.
At this rate, a new Smash would be on the next Switch console since it won't be coming out any time soon. It is unlikely that we will see a new Smash confirmed in the first reveal of the new console.