Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Likely Coming This Week, No Sign of Pokémon in Launch List
Yet another Nintendo Switch 2 rumor is making the rounds from a somewhat credible source, getting fans hyped for a potential console reveal this week.
According to video game content creator Nate the Hate, Nintendo will reveal the Switch 2 on Jan. 16. This lines up with previous predictions and rumors, though Nate’s podcast also added a few additional details about the presentation, where games will be shown, and a potential release window.
Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal: Launch Games and Presentation Details
With Nate the Hate, who has previously shared accurate early details on other game and product releases, saying that the Switch 2 will be revealed on Jan. 16, it is likely Nintendo would announce said showcase on Jan. 15 like the company tends to do with most of its Direct presentations.
Nates says that the presentation will be much like the original Switch’s, where Nintendo focuses on showing off the console and its capabilities rather than new game reveals. “There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus,” Nate said.
This means any previous leaks and rumors that said the Switch 2 will launch in or around March are no longer accurate, as Nate speculated that the console is going to be released in either May or June. This was corroborated by VGC, which claims its own sources said something similar.
If this rumor does come to pass, it likely means Nintendo is going to follow the original Switch’s timeline to an extent, saving major game reveals for the new console’s year-one lineup for a standalone Nintendo Direct presentation a month or two before the actual launch. Either way, we will see the console revealed before March 31, according to Nintendo.
Nate also gave a short list of games that could launch on Switch 2 during the first year of the new console, including a new Mario Kart that might be ready for launch. The heavily rumored new 3D Mario game is listed for Holiday 2025 too, alongside ports of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Metal Gear Solid Delta.
This list does lack some obvious details for games set to launch in 2025, such as anything on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond or Pokémon Legends: Z-A. That can be easily explained away, however.
Since both games were revealed, or re-revealed for Metroid, in 2024, it is very likely they will launch for the original Switch along with the Switch 2 to take advantage of the giant install base Nintendo has with its older hardware. Pokémon information tends to drop away from Nintendo's other products too, and with Pokémon Day 2025 barely a month away, more Legends: Z-A information should be shown there.