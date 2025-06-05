Nintendo Switch 2 Transfer Guide: How to Move Save Data From Switch 1
To no one’s surprise, Nintendo wants to make the transition from Switch to Switch 2 as painless as possible for existing users. This means providing an easy way to transfer all of your data over from your old console to the new one without much hassle.
If you were an avid user of the 3DS, you likely know how Nintendo’s System Transfer feature works between new consoles. The Nintendo Switch 2 utilizes a very similar method to both the 3DS and original Switch, which means you shouldn’t have any problems as long as you follow the prompts.
How to Transfer Data and Games from Nintendo Switch to Switch 2
When you first start setting up your Nintendo Switch 2, you will be prompted with a menu asking if you want to begin a System Transfer from an original Nintendo Switch or skip the process. If you don’t have a Switch to transfer data from, you can simply select “Don’t Transfer Data.”
Once you choose to perform your System Transfer, you will need to sign into your Nintendo Account. Make sure it is the same one you are using on your original Switch to ensure everything goes smoothly.
After signing in, you will go to the Settings menu for your original Switch and go to the System tab. An option to System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 should be available to select, which you will need to select and follow additional prompts for. If that option is not available, you should check if your Switch is updated to the latest version and then try again.
You should be asked one additional time if you want to perform the System Transfer, and after that, you just need to keep the two systems nearby until the job is done. Just note that you will need an active internet connection for at least one of the consoles to perform a full transfer.
After your systems are finished with the transfer, any digital games you had downloaded on your Switch will begin to automatically download on your Switch 2, so ensure you have enough storage for the titles you want to install. Data for physical games will be transferred but still require the cartridge to be inserted before being playable.
Related Article: Best Nintendo Switch 2 Cases - Top 5 Switch 2 Peripherals Ranked
Avoid This Nintendo Switch 2 System Transfer Error
If you want to perform a System Transfer, you must make sure you do not skip or decline the option to do so when first setting up your Switch 2. If you don’t perform the transfer from that specific prompt menu, the option to do a complete System Transfer won’t be available to you again.
If you accidentally skip the transfer menu, the only way to go back and complete it fully is to perform a system factory reset and start the setup process again. This means you will need to wipe all the data on your Switch 2, so it's best to take things slowly and be ready to transfer data when prompted.
Related Article: How to Unlock the Full Mario Kart World Roster: Kamek's Crystal Ball Explained
What Data Can Be Transferred from Nintendo Switch to Switch 2?
As part of the System Transfer, almost all of the data on your original Nintendo Switch can be transferred to your Switch 2. This includes games, though that is not going to happen right away.
Here is a full list of data that will transfer from your Switch to Switch 2 upon completing a System Transfer:
- All user profiles.
- All game and app save data.
- Screenshots and Videos.
- Saved System Settings and Preferences (including Parental Controls.)
- Purchased Digital Games.
After you confirm the transfer, which should only take a few minutes to complete, your digital games will automatically be redownloaded to the new system as long as they are linked to your Nintendo Account.
Related Article: Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Have an OLED Screen?
Nintendo Switch 2 System Transfer - Esports Impact
With how simple System Transfers are for the Switch 2, Nintendo is making it easy for players to jump right from their old console to the newest hardware. This also means there will be no delay for players who want to get right back to grinding their favorite games.
The Switch 2 will also allow players to play their already owned games on stronger hardware. Even if a title doesn’t have an update that will improve its performance specifically for the system, the upgraded specs should make general performance slightly better overall.