No More Overwatch 2? Season 16 Leaks, Release Date
Overwatch 2 has nearly a decade of history, beginning with its original release and first international tournaments in 2016. In 2025, it may be bringing players back in a blast-to-the-past refresh. Significant Overwatch 2 leaks allege Season 16 will return to original branding, include several new Mythic skins, feature a Gundam Wing collab and more. Let's explore everything we know about the title's upcoming update.
Overwatch 2 Season 16 Release Date
Overwatch 2 Season 16 will arrive on Tuesday April 22 2025. The update will roll out at approximately 7:00 PM UTC. Here's a quick breakdown of this converted into additional time zones:
- PT: 11:00 AM
- CT: 1:00 PM
- ET: 2:00 PM
- BRT: 3:00 PM
- UK (London): 6:00 PM
- CET: 7:00 PM
How Will Overwatch 2 Season 16 Affect Esports?
Like every Overwatch 2 season, Overwatch 2 Season 16 will likely include hero changes to shake up the title's competitive meta. While we don't know any exact changes to expect yet, leaks indicate several additional switch-ups to look forward to.
First, Overwatch 2 may be returning to its original branding. Cosmetic renames and additional hints indicate the game could soon take a nostalgic turn and drop the '2' in its title, possibly in response to popular player feedback. Overwatch has seen significant success when bringing in older game modes like Moth Meta and the GOATS Meta, so this branding change could possibly open up more throwback opportunities and reflect a competitive shift towards OG Overwatch mechanics.
In addition, Overwatch 2 Season 16 seems to be emphasizing the game's esports sphere with new Stadium ranked skins and additional ranked rewards. Several heroes, including Junker Queen and Juno, will also reportedly gain new Mythic Aspects that could slightly increase their pick rates.
Overwatch 2 Season 16 Leaks
On March 28, 2025, dataminer and leak account @Llamalaxy revealed significant Overwatch 2 Season 16 leaks in a social media post. The information, which Activision Blizzard has not yet confirmed, has since received over 8,800 likes and 382,000 views. Overwatch personality DaFran, who has over 900,000 Twitch followers, also responded to the post, seemingly corroborating its information. Here's a quick rundown of what's included:
Overwatch Branding Changes
According to @Llamalaxy, Overwatch 2 is completely dropping the '2' from its name and will return to the game's original 'Overwatch' title. In addition to this title change, Overwatch's skins are allegedly being renamed. 'Overwatch 1' skins will now be tagged as "Classic," while Overwatch 2 cosmetics are being renamed to "Valorous."
Overwatch x Gundam Wing Collab
Overwatch 2 is no stranger to collabs, with Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM being the game's latest partnership. In Season 16, Japanese mecha franchise Gundam Wing will reportedly be Overwatch 2's next partnership as it is celebrating its 30th anniversary by releasing several in-game cosmetics. While there are no images of skins from the collab yet, they will likely match Gundam Wing's futuristic sci-fi aesthetic.
New Mythic Skins
Llamalaxy's original post also includes several skin designs for Juno, Junker Queen and another male Hero (most likely Genji). The Juno skin will reportedly be a Mythic and has an anime theme, resembling the titular protagonist from the iconic 90s anime Sailor Moon. Junker Queen's pre-existing Zeus Mythic skin will receive a fresh Mythic Aspect. Judging from the image, this Mythic Aspect may upgrade the Zeus skin's texture to a purple holo sheen. Meanwhile, Genji is dressed in a full military getup, including a red jacket, a blue sash and a carefully crafted sword.
Juno OWCS Skin
As the Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) season progresses, fans and players may be able to obtain cosmetic goodies. One of @Llamalaxy's posts includes this mysterious image of a possible Juno OWCS skin with bright orange, purple and gold accents.
New Starter Pack DLC
In Season 16, Overwatch is also reportedly looking to expand the game's player base by courting new users. Leaks indicate a Starter Pack DLC will launch, containing in-game currency and possibly a few other cosmetics. Llamalaxy's post contains a picture of Ana, so it's possible that purchasing players could pick up an Ana skin in the bundle.
Stadium Ranked Skins
Overwatch is introducing a new Stadium game mode in Season 16, in which players will compete for glory while upgrading their heroes with unique abilities (possibly similar to Season 15's 'Perks'). Players can reportedly enter a competitive queue for this mode and earn various ranks.
Llamalaxy's leaks indicate that Overwatch 2 Stadium mode players could earn unique skins by progressing through the mode's ranks. In addition, previous developer comments indicated 14 heroes would be available to play in Stadium upon launch. If Llamalaxy's image is legitimate, we know Juno, Orisa, Genji and Moira will be among these included characters.
It's important to note that Activision Blizzard has not yet confirmed or commented on any of these leaks. If Llamalaxy's information is accurate, exact updates may still change before the Season 16 patch officially releases. Further information will likely arise throughout the next month as Season 16 draws closer.