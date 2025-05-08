No Price Increase Planned for Madden 26, EA FC 26, More EA Titles
Video game players are feeling it in their wallets, and prices on games are starting to see another increase.
Along with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, the console itself will cost people about $450, while the games themselves will cost $80. Xbox followed suit, announcing that their games will increase to $80 later in the year.
This would be an increase of $10 for the video games on Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 games. The significant price increase has caused a stir within the community, with many outraged by it.
There was some good news for video game fans, though, as one company appears to be taking a stand against the price increase for the time being.
Related Articles: EA Sports College Football 26 Release Date Announced, But Fans Worries Over Platform Reveal
EA Games Says No to Price Increase
On EA Games' latest financial call, Insider Gaming shared that CFO Stuart Canfield announced they would not change their games' prices for now. Canfield appeared to have left the door open for a possibility of a change in the future.
This is good news as EA Sports' most significant releases, such as Madden 26, College Football 26, FC 26, NHL 26, and more, will not increase prices. While the standard pricing of the game stays the same, it may or may not affect the prices of special editions.
Standard games were released at $69 for all EA releases. The ultimate or deluxe editions to them were priced at around $99.
Related Articles: Madden 26 Release Date Has Reportedly Leaked Early, Official Announcement Coming Soon
There's been a big push on pre-orders for games as they usually cost more than the standard versions with special incentives. Just before the 2025 NFL Draft, EA Sports released the combined trailer of Madden 26 and College Football 26, including the MVP bundle priced at $149. That bundle includes the following:
- Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition
- 3-Day Early Access
- 4600 Madden points
- Cover Athlete Elite Item
- College Football 26 Deluxe Edition
- 4600 CUT Points
- Other Incentives
Related Articles: Madden 25 Names Five Legends to Ring of Honor Class
The other part of the equation is that EA can profit from Ultimate Team in their games. Players can buy special packs and incentives to improve their performance while playing the games.
Esports Impact
Gamers can at least look forward to their EA-released games not being affected by inflation with higher costs. It is worth watching out for how pricing works for Ultimate Team in some games, as that might be one way EA Games works around it. A price spike will make it harder for everyday people to buy video games, with the industry hoping it doesn't mean fewer games are bought.