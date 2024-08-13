Streamer Banned From Twitch and Kick For No-Sleep Marathon, Still Fails to Break Record
The most cursed streaming marathon has ended with a ban.
Streamer Norme decided to stay awake as long as it took to become the record holder for longest time without sleeping. And he decided to do it all on stream, with his friends attempting to keep him awake as he drifted in and out of consciousness and playing video games to distract himself from much-needed rest.
The streaming community largely reacted with hostility towards the publicity stunt. Many reacted with frustration, noting that going without sleep is highly dangerous and should not be used as a way to get clout. Others pointed out that sleep deprivation can lead to serious health risks and even death.
Well, it seems that Twitch agreed with the majority of Norme's haters and proceeded to ban the streamer during his marathon. The ban happened mid-stream, causing him to end his dangerous marathon at 240 hours.
But that was just on Twitch (and later Kick, surprisingly). After being booted from those streaming platforms, Norme moved to Rumble. There, he managed to stay awake a bit longer, reaching 265 hours, or almost 12 days.
Norme claims that he didn't use any stimulants to reach 12 days of no sleep. No matter how he did it, there's no denying that it's very dangerous to deprive yourself of sleep. Still, he beat Randy Gardner's record of 264 hours and 24 minutes, which was set back in 1963. For some reason, nobody attempted it since the 60s until now.
That wasn't the longest time without sleep, however. Robert McDonald holds this insane record, which isn't even allowed in the Guiness World Records anymore. He was awake for 18 days and 21 hours.
Now, Norme is attempting another on-stream record: the longest sleep stream. This might not be as shocking to fans, but at least it doesn't involve SWAT teams and ambulances waiting outside.