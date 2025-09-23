Nopixel is Partnering with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto 5
Rockstar Games is on a roll in 2025, with GTA V remaining a top Twitch title and GTA 6's release on the horizon. The studio is now taking its community engagement to a new level, as major roleplay server Nopixel has just announced an official collaboration. Beginning soon, GTA V players can access 'Nopixel V' directly from the Rockstar Games launcher. Let's recap everything we know about the development, how players can get involved and what it means for the esports and gaming industry.
The Nopixel and Rockstar Games Collab: GTA 5 RP
Nopixel is one of GTA 5's largest role-playing servers. Run on Rockstar's FiveM system, users can join and take on new lives, playing as everyday citizens, businesspeople, gang members, law enforcement and other roles. The world's forum alone has more than 544,000 members, with consistent in-game activity, and it has existed since 2016.
On September 23 2025, Nopixel announced that its Rockstar Games integration would go a step further: the two are officially collaborating to release 'nopixel V', a roleplay experience accessible directly from the Rockstar Games launcher.
Nopixel called the move "the next evolution of the GTA V Roleplay experience, created in collaboration with Rockstar Games." The team elaborated that Nopixel V would also be available on 'other PC platforms.'
An accompanying YouTube video also featured several popular Twitch streamers who have broadcast the title. 52Chains, Valkyrae, xQc, EsfandTV, Pokimane and others appeared on the Nopixel logo.
How to Download and Join Nopixel V
Nopixel V will reportedly open with an invite-only system. According to the initial announcement, invites are already available at nopixel.net, the server's official website.
When Will Nopixel V Release?
Nopixel V has no specific release date yet, but the team states it will arrive "soon."
How Do GTA 5 Roleplay Servers Impact Gaming and Esports?
Each Grand Theft Auto title has a single-player storyline, but the GTA community's roleplay servers and scenarios are what keep every in-game experience fresh. They also have a massive Twitch presence: according to stat-tracking site Sullygnome, GTA V is still one of the top 3 categories on the platform despite releasing over a decade ago. Most of this traffic stems from GTA 5 RP streams.
Part of GTA RP's appeal is its potential for wacky, unexpected storylines. For example, YouTubers Chadoy and LennyBarn regularly roleplay as serial killers — on the other end of the spectrum, CrazyCasey is a professional virtual getaway driver with over 1,000 hours of experience.
GTA V also has a surprising number of tie-ins with the esports community. Nopixel's YouTube video featured Valkyrae, who is a co-owner of the North American esports team 100 Thieves. Another 100 Theives member, fuslie, often streams GTA RP content. Coringa, a Brazilian streamer signed to LOUD, is the fourth most-watched GTA V streamer on Twitch according to SullyGnome. PUBG commentator fps_shaka also clocks in at 11th place.
Twitch has suffered from a viewership decline in the past few months due to increased competition from platforms like Kick and rising community dissatisfaction. However, events like Mafiathon 3 are sparking a resurgence, and GTA V remains one of the site's highest-performing titles. A Nopixel x Rockstar Games collab could potentially bolster Twitch's population further.