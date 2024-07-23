IOC Confirms the Creation of the Olympic Esports Games
The Olympic Esports Games are officially happening.
Earlier today, the International Olympics Committee approved the creation of the Olympic Esports Games after a popular vote at the 142nd session. Esports within the Olympics has been a hotly debated subject since 2018 but now it is officialy here. Sort of.
IOC President Thomas Bach said: “This is truly a new era for the IOC. With the confirmation by the IOC Session of the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, we are keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution. The esports community, represented in our Esports Commission, has enthusiastically engaged with this initiative. This is further proof of the attractivity of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for among young people."
The IOC has been experimenting with the implementation of esports for the past few years. This includes the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in 2023. The IOC has continued to push for esports inclusion to reflect "the world our young people live in" and "inspire new dreams and new ambitions" for top gamers around the world.
Saudi Arabia has been heavily involved with the concept of the Olympic Esports Games and will be the location for the inagural OEG now that it's official. The next step is to find a venue and figure out how the event will be run seperately from the traditional Olympics.
Esports Illustrated Take: The esports community has been conflicted about the concept of the Olympic Esports Games for the past few years. Some believe it's a great way to get esports in front of a mainstream audience but others feel it's not being properly represented. Many of the games featured in the OEG are obscure sports simulators that don't reflect the esports scene and its top players. Unless Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok is going to take on a sailing simulator and Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev wants to face off against Dominique "SonicFox" McLean in tennis.