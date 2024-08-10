Olympic Darling is Also a Beast at Rocket League
As if being third best at pummel horse in the world isn't enough, Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is also beast at Rocket League.
Nedoroscik just had an incredible week at the Paris Olympics 2024. The pommel horse expert got in third at the event, making America proud. The talented gymnast previously won over hearts on TikTok when he was shown taking off his glasses and then becoming extra focused on the event, leaving viewers comparing him to Clark Kent turning into Superman.
What makes his bronze placement even more incredible is the fact that Nedoroscik has two eye conditions, including a rare one called strabismus. This causes one eye to lack muscle control and people with strabismus often are left squinting to see and to avoid losing balance.
ESPN recently shared a post revealing that Nedoroscik has not let this eye condition impact other areas of his life either, including gaming.
What Game is Stephen Nedoroscik Good At?
According to ESPN, Nedoroscik isn't just a pommel horse specialist. He's also crazy good at Rocket League.
Right now, he's reportedly in the top 1.7% of Rocket League players in the world. A lot of gaming fans joked that a bronze in gymnastics is impressive but reaching this rank in Rocket League is even more impressive. Others joked that it may have even "taken more time."
"I knew he had special aura for some reason," another gamer wrote.
Maybe we will see Nedoroscik in the Esports Olympics if they actually include real games, making it one of the most epic crossovers in history.