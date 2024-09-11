Omega Strikers Team is Making a Smash Fortnite
Odyssey Interactive is trying again after the disappointing reception to its sports-MOBA hybrid Omega Strikers. The team has just released an announcement of its next project — a platform fighter in the style of Super Smash Bros, but with a battle royale twist
Byte Breakers is a platform fighter/battle royale mashup that will use the same characters from Omega Strikers. It is in the very early stages of development, but the team is hoping to get feedback from the audience now while changes can be made if necessary.
How to join the Byte Breakers playtest
Fans of the studio or the concept of a chaotic Smash-style free-for-all can join the upcoming playtest by going to the Byte Breakers Steam page and clicking "request access". The team plans to let in a few thousand players at first.
The developers also made it clear that they have not determined how far this prototype will go. It could be that we have the next big platform fighter on our hands, or the team could move on to a new project after this test. After Omega Strikers' untimely demise, it seems the studio is hoping to try out several ideas and get the community involved as early as possible.