The Origin of Every Marvel Rivals Hero — Voice Actors, Comic Book, Teams
The release of the highly anticipated hero shooter Marvel Rivals is just a few days away. Many fans are eager to get their hands on the game after a successful closed beta test a few months ago.
The Overwatch-style 6v6 competitive game has built up hype due to two notable reasons: its more classic Overwatch style of gameplay and its cast of iconic (and some obscure) Marvel superheroes and villains.
Table of Contents
What Heroes Are In Marvel Rivals?
There will be 39 heroes available in Marvel Rivals at launch. It's worth noting that all playable characters in Marvel Rivals are referred to as heroes whether they're heroes or villains in their stories. Marvel Rivals features the same triad design as Overwatch with healers, tanks, and DPS heroes. Healers are known as "Strategist", tanks are known as "Vanguard", and DPS are known as "Duelist".
Here's every hero in Marvel Rivals:
Strategist
Vanguard
Duelist
Rocket Raccoon
Doctor Strange
Spider-Man
Jeff the Land Shark
Magneto
Winter Soldier
Loki
Captain America
Magik
Mantis
Hulk
Black Panther
Luna Snow
Thor
Punisher
Adam Warlock
Peni Parker
Hela
Cloak & Dagger
Venom
Iron Man
Groot
Scarlet Witch
Star-Lord
Storm
Namor
Squirrel Girl
Moon Knight
Psylocke
Hawkeye
Black Widow
Iron Fist
Wolverine
Let's take a deeper look into each hero.
Strategists
Strategists are the healers of the Marvel Rivals universe. They're the ones that'll keep everyone topped off and in the fight. Marvel Rivals will be launching with seven healers. The healers are:
- Rocket Raccoon
- Jeff the Land Shark
- Loki
- Mantis
- Luna Snow
- Adam Warlock
- Cloak & Dagger
Rocket Raccoon
Rocket Raccoon is similar to Pip from Paladins: small rodent with a gun. He's one of the easiest healers in the game and is a great starting point for any beginner to the role. He's part of two team-ups. "Planet X Pals" with Groot and Jeff the Land Shark as well as "Ammo Overload" with The Punisher.
Quick Facts:
- Rocket made his first appearance in the comic Marvel Preview #7 which was released in the Summer of 1976
- He's most known for being a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
- In Marvel Rivals, Rocket Raccoon is voiced by Nolan North
Jeff the Land Shark
Jeff can heal with his basic left-click which makes him one of the easier healers in the game. There's very little resource management involved with him. His ultimate is fairly unique and can allow the player to swallow up both allies and enemies. Damaging foes and healing allies. If used correctly, this can be fight-changing. He is part of two team-ups in Marvel Rivals. Planet X Pals with Rocket Raccoon and Groot and "Chilling Charisma" with Luna Snow and Namor.
Quick Facts:
- Jeff the Land Shark made his first appearance in West Coast Avengers vo. 3 issue #6. He was introduced in 2018
- He's been part of the West Coast Avengers
- In Marvel Rivals, Jeff is voiced by Jon Bailey
Loki
Loki was a powerful healer in the beta. His use of clones allows him to throughput good healing numbers and to deceive enemy DPS that dive him to try and buy an extra few seconds for his tanks to peel. Loki has one team-up group in Marvel Rivals. It's called "Ragnarok Rebirth" and it consists of Loki, Thor, and Hela.
Quick Facts:
- The Marvel version of Loki was first created in 1949, but the version of the character known today was introduced in 1962 in the comic Journey into Mystery #85
- He is a Frost Giant
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Troy Baker
Mantis
Mantis has an incredibly potent heal with her ultimate Soul Resurgence, but her healing can feel like it's lacking compared to the others when she doesn't have her ultimate. She also feels like one of the easiest healers to fall behind on. Mantis is part of one team-up called "Guardian Revival" which is comprised of her, Star-Lord, and Adam Warlock.
Quick Facts:
- Mantis made her first appearance in The Avengers #112 back in June 1973
- She's a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Luna Snow
Luna Snow wields the power of ice and dance. She is a potent healer and capable of dealing somewhat respectable damage. Her ultimate is powerful and functions similarly to Zenyatta's ultimate from Overwatch. She's part of the team-up "Chilling Charisma" with Jeff the Land Shark and Namor.
Quick Facts:
- Luna Snow made her first appearance in a video game (Marvel Future Fight in 2018) and made her first comic book appearance the following year in War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1
- She's a member of the Agents of Atlas
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Judy Alice Lee
Adam Warlock
Adam Warlock doesn't have the strongest raw HPS numbers, however, he has the most powerful ultimate in the entire game, if used properly, in the form of being able to resurrect his entire team. Adam Warlock is part of the team-up "Guardian Revival" with Mantis and Star-Lord.
Quick Facts:
- Adam Warlock was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and made his first appearance in Fantastic Four #66-67 in 1967
- He's a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Jordan Reynolds
Cloak & Dagger
Cloak & Dagger are the most unique hero(es) in the game. Cloak is all about healing and Dagger is all about utility and harassing the other team. They are one singular hero in-game with the player swapping between the two. They can team up with Moon Knight.
Quick Facts:
- They made their first appearance in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #62 in March 1982
- They're X-Men
- In Marvel Rivals, they're voiced by Hakeem Ysaguirre and Xanthe Huynh
Vanguards
Vanguards are the tanks of Marvel Rivals. They're the frontline that keeps healers safe and takes space. The game will be launching with eight tanks. Here are the tanks:
- Doctor Strange
- Magneto
- Captain America
- Hulk
- Thor
- Peni Parker
- Venom
- Groot
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange is a more utility-focused tank with a Reinhardt-styled shield and a teleporter on a long cooldown that allows himself and his team to get back in the fight quickly after dying. He's currently part of the team-up team "Gamma Charge" with Iron Man and Hulk.
Quick Facts:
- Doctor Strange was created by Steve Ditko in 1963 and first appeared in Strange Tales #110
- He's an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, Doctor Strange is voiced by Liam O'Brien
Magneto
Magneto is a ranged tank that is somewhat similar to Sigma in Overwatch. He has a decently complex kit and isn't the most beginner-friendly tank to play. He is part of the "Metallic Chaos" team-up team with Scarlet Witch.
Quick Facts:
- He first appeared in X-Men #1 in September 1963
- He's been part of many groups but most notably is the X-Men
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by James Arnold Taylor
Captain America
Captain America is a sturdy frontline with incredibly strong mobility. His kit heavily revolves around using his iconic vibranium shield effectively. Cap is part of the "Voltaic Union" team-up with Storm and Thor.
Quick Facts:
- He first appeared in Captain America Comics #1 in December 1940
- He is an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Brian Bloom
Hulk
Hulk is like if Dva had Winston's ultimate. Although, give baby Dva some actual abilities instead of just a little gun. He can be Bruce Banner, Hero Hulk, and Monster Hulk (ultimate). Hulk is part of the "Gamma Charge" team-up with Doctor Strange and Iron Man.
Quick Facts:
- Hulk made his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk in May 1962
- He is an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Fred Tatasciore
Thor
Thor is one of the more complex tanks in Marvel Rivals and he's one of the easier tanks to die quickly on if not played properly. It would be best for new players to avoid Thor until more comfortable with the game's mechanics. Thor is part of "Ragnarok Rebirth" with Loki and Hela, as well as "Voltaic Union" with Storm and Captain America.
Quick Facts:
- He made his first appearance (as a Marvel character) in Journey into Mystery #83 in August 1962
- He is an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Travis Willingham
Peni Parker
Peni Parker has a robot suit called SP//dr which she uses to fight her enemies. Her kit isn't extremely complicated, but there is some nuance to it and it can take some time to get familiar with everything she can do. "Symbiote Bond" with Spider-Man and Venom is the team-up she belongs to.
Quick Facts:
- She first appeared in Edge of Spider-Verse #5 in October 2014
- She's part of the group Spider-Army/Web-Warriors
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Sally Amaki
Venom
Venom is one of the faster paced and simpler tanks in Marvel Rivals. He can be incredibly satisfying to do well on and is a strong starting point for any beginner tank. He is part of the "Symbiote Bond" with Spider-Man and Peni Parker.
Quick Facts:
- His first appearance as Venom was in The Amazing Spider-Man #299 in April 1988
- He's a member of the Sinister Six
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Steve Blum
Groot
Groot is more a utilitarian tank than a lethal force. He has a higher base health than most other tanks and can build various walls. He's part of the team-up "Planet X Pals" with Rocket Raccoon and Jeff the Land Shark.
Quick Facts:
- Groot made his first appearance in Tales to Astonish #13 in November 1960
- He's part of the Guardians of the Galaxy
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Adam Harrington
Duelists
Duelists are the damage-dealing killers of the Marvel Rivals world. Whether it's sitting back by the healers and damaging from afar, diving into the enemy's backline and assassinating a healer, or flying through the air, duelists are the DPS that get stuff done. Healers and tanks do the dirty work so DPS players can have the opportunity to make the play of the game. Marvel Rivals will be launching with 18 duelists. Here are the duelists:
- Spider-Man
- Winter Soldier
- Magik
- Black Panther
- Punisher
- Hela
- Iron Man
- Scarlet Witch
- Star-Lord
- Storm
- Namor
- Squirrel Girl
- Moon Knight
- Psylocke
- Hawkeye
- Black Widow
- Iron Fist
- Wolverine
Spider-Man
Spider-Man is fast-paced dive hero meant to maneuver through the air quickly and find an angle onto the enemy backline (preferably a healer) and then nuke them before the enemy tanks can peel. He's a very hard duelist to play. He's part of the team-up group "Symbiote Bond" with Peni Parker and Venom.
Quick Facts:
- Peter Benjamin Parker made his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in August 1962
- He's an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Yuri Lowenthal
Winter Soldier
Winter Soldier is a standard duelist. He's not extremely basic, but he also isn't going to demand a PhD to play properly. He's got his mechanical arm and bionic hook and is ready to fight. He is not currently part of any team-up groups.
Quick Facts:
- His first appearance as the Winter Soldier was in Captain America #6 in May 2005, but Bucky himself has been around since the beginning of Captain America in the 1940s
- He's been part of the Avengers
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voice acted by Elijah Mountjoy
Magik
Magik has a sword and can turn into a demon — with a sword. She was strong in the beta, but can have a decent learning curve because she has her regular blonde girl abilities and her literal demon abilities. Some players may struggle to keep track of all 12 active abilities, 1 passive, and team-up passive that she has access to. Speaking of team-ups, Magic is part of "Dimensional Shortcut" with Black Panther.
Quick Facts:
- She made her first appearance in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in May 1975
- She's been a member of the X-Men
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Abby Trott
Black Panther
Black Panther is a fast-paced, predominantly melee DPS with a lot of movement. He's not an easy hero to play and could be difficult for beginners. He's in "Dimensional Shortcut" with Magik as his team-up.
Quick Facts:
- He made his first appearance in Fantastic Four #52 in July 1966
- He's been an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by James Mathis III
Punisher
The Punisher is a fairly simple hero. He has a lot of guns and he likes shooting those guns. Shoot them well and damage will come easy. There is some depth to him, but he's pretty much the typical "guy with gun" like Soldier 76. His team-up is "Ammo Overload" with Rocket Raccoon.
Quick Facts:
- His first appearance was in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 in February 1974
- He was in the United States Marine Corps
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Bill Millsap
Hela
The Queen of Hel has a powerful sword and lots of crows on her side. She was strong in the beta. Her team-up is "Ragnarok Rebirth" with Loki and Thor.
Quick Facts:
- Her first appearance (as a Marvel character) was in Journey into Mystery #102 in March 1964
- She's a Hell-Lord
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Nika Futterman
Iron Man
Iron Man has some of the best mobility in the game, in the form of free flying. His Unibeam can also melt anyone when combined with Armor Overdrive. His team-up is "Gamma Charge" with Hulk and Doctor Strange.
Quick Facts:
- Iron Man first appeared in Tales of Suspense #39 in December 1962
- He's an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Josh Keaton
Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch was easily one of the most powerful DPS in the closed beta test. Her ultimate Reality Erasure has the potential to completely wipe an entire team in a single go. She's a phenomenal nuker. "Metallic Chaos" with Magneto is her team-up.
Quick Facts:
- Her first appearance was in The X-Men #4 in March 1964
- She's an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Kate Higgins
Star-Lord
The hero with the most swag, Star-Lord can be lethal in the right hands, and any hands for that matter when his ultimate is ready. Galactic Legend lets him fly wherever and lock onto enemies in sight. Think of Soldier 76's ultimate, but with the ability to fly. His team-up is "Guardian Revival" with Mantis and Adam Warlock.
Quick Facts:
- His first appearance was in Marvel Preview #4 in January 1976
- He's a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Scott Porter
Storm
Storm was a category five annoyance to deal with in the beta. She could harass healers easily from far away, and her ultimate Omega Hurricane, which turns her into a hurricane, could easily swing fights on its own if timed properly. She's part of the "Voltaic Union" team-up with Thor and Captain America.
Quick Facts:
- Storm made her first appearance in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in May 1975
- She's been in all three of Marvel's biggest super teams: X-Men, The Avengers, and Fantastic Four
Namor
The Marvel equivalent of Aqua-Man, Namor wields the trident of Neptune himself. He's more of a utility-focused DPS. He isn't going to carry a fight with raw damage, but if played well he can deny key heroes their ability to escape with use of his ultimate Horn of Proteus. He's part of "Chilling Charisma" with Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark.
Quick Facts:
- Namor's first appearance was in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939
- He's been an Avenger and an X-Men before
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Daniel Marin
Squirrel Girl
According to the Marvel Rivals official hero page, she possesses, "... only the powers of the common squirrel..." and nothing more. She wasn't in the beta, so power-level-wise, she's completely unknown. She can bounce on her tail, shoot acorns at enemies, and she does have a form of CC. Her ultimate is also a "squirrel tsunami" which sounds like something that is either very good or very bad with no in-between, but we'll have to wait and see. She can team up with Spider-Man.
Quick Facts:
- She made her first appearance in Marvel Super-Heroes vol. 2 #8 in Winter 1991
- She's part of the Great Lakes Avengers
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Milana Vayntrub
Moon Knight
Moon Knight is another hero who was not playable in the closed beta test. He appears to be a fairly complex hero that has access to a decent amount of mobility. He teams up with Cloak & Dagger.
Quick Facts:
- His first appearance was in Werewolf by Night #32 in August 1975
- He's been an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Erik Braa
Psylocke
Psylocke was also not playable in the beta test. She's a psychic with the ability to conjure butterfly wings, a crossbow, a sword, and shurikens. She has good mobility in the form of a dash and a stealth ability that gives her increased movement speed while active. She can team-up with Magik and Black Panther.
Quick Facts:
- She made her first appearance as Psylocke in New Mutants Annual vol. 1 #2 in October 1986
- She's been in the X-Men
- In Marvel Rivals, she's voiced by Alpha Takahashi
Hawkeye
Despite having no superpowers, Hawkeye does still manage to have six abilities. His ultimate has potential to be quite strong. It creates an Afterimage of enemies he can see when it's activated, damaging the Afterimage then also damages the actual enemy. He can team-up with Black Widow.
Quick Facts:
- Hawkeye's first appearance was in Tales of Suspense #57 in September 1964
- He's an Avenger
- In Marval Rivals, he's voiced by Andrew Kishino
Black Widow
Black Widow is not a one-to-one copy of Widowmaker from Overwatch, but she does share some similarities and is obviously meant to fill that same niche. She has a rifle as her primary weapon that functions as a regular weapon when not holding right click, but functions as a sniper rifle with no damage falloff at range when holding right click. She can team-up with Hawkeye.
Quick Facts:
- She made her first appearance in Tales of Suspense #52 in April 1964
- She's an Avenger
- She's voiced by Laura Bailey in Marvel Rivals
Iron First
Iron Fist has a whopping eight abilities, though two of them are movement abilities in the form of a leap and the ability to wall run. As one would expect, he can punch a lot, kick a lot, and move a lot. His ultimate is nothing flashy, but it just passively makes his punching, kicking, and moving better while the ultimate is active. He can team-up with Luna Snow.
Quick Facts:
- He made his first appearance in Marvel Premiere #15 in May 1974
- He's been an Avenger
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Stephen Fu
Wolverine
Despite having some of the most powerful regenerative powers in all of popculture, Wolverine is not a tank. He's a DPS. His "E" Undying Animal even reduces incoming damage taken by 50% for 5 seconds. He can team-up with Hulk.
Quick Facts:
- He made his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #180 in October 1974
- He's an X-Men
- In Marvel Rivals, he's voiced by Steve Blum