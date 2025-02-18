Overwatch 2 - Perks Explained for Every Hero in Season 15
Overwatch 2 is entering a new era as Blizzard introduces Perks to the game and fundamentally changes how players interact with their favorite heroes.
While the game will remain the same at its core, Perks will allow every hero in the game to tap into previously unavailable depth that can completely shift the course of a game, match, or series. Here is everything you need to know about Perks and a full list of every Perk for the entire Overwatch 2 roster as of Season 15’s launch on Feb. 18.
What Are Perks in Overwatch 2?
Perks function as upgrades to every Overwatch 2 hero’s abilities that players unlock throughout a match. There are two unique types of Perk that have different power levels and provide different types of changes depending on which option the player picks.
Minor Perks act as smaller boosts that can impact something like ability cooldown or slight passive changes. Major Perks can entirely replace abilities with new options or fundamentally shift how existing moves interact with everything in the game.
All Ashe Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Rapid Fire: Unscoped shots gain 30% increased attack speed, but deal 15% less damage.
Sidewinder: Coach Gun pushes Ashe and enemies 20% farther.
Major
Viper's Sting: Hitting 2 consecutive scoped shots on a target deals 25 extra damage and reloads 2 ammo.
Airburst: Dynamite has a 40% increased detonation radius while airborne and refunds 3 ammo when thrown.
All Bastion Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Smartbomb: A-36 Tactical Grenade’s self-knockback is increased by 25% and no longer damages you.
Armored Artillery: Configuration: Artillery grants 300 temporary overhealth.
Major
Lindholm Explosives: Configuration: Assault’s weapon slowly fires explosive shells instead of a rotary cannon.
Self-Repair: Press E to rapidly heal yourself.
All Cassidy Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Quick Draw: Fan the Hammer shots are individually controlled and can crit for 50% more damage.
Past Noon: Deadeye refunds 30% Ultimate Charge if it fully expires.
Major
Gun Slingin: Critical hits with Primary Fire reduce the cooldown of Combat Roll by 3 seconds.
Bang Bang: Cassidy throws a second Flashbang that travels farther, but both Flashbangs deal 30% reduced damage.
All Echo Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Friendly Imaging: Duplicate can also target allies.
Enhanced Duplication: During Duplicate, your clone’s first ultimate extends Duplicate’s duration by 3 seconds.
Major
Full Salvo: Sticky Bombs fires 50% more projectiles, but all sticky Bombs deal 15% less damage.
High Beams: Focusing Beam eliminations reset Flight’s cooldown.
All Genji Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Acrobatics: Swift Strike resets double jump.
Dragon's Thirst: Dragonblade swings gain 30% lifesteal.
Major
Blade Twisting: Swift Strike deals 25 additional damage over time when used shortly after an Elimination.
Meditation: Regenerate 25 health per second while Deflect is active.
All Hanzo Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Sonic Disruption: Sonic Arrow hacks nearby Health Packs for 12 seconds.
Scatter Arrows: Storm Arrows split into 3 new projectiles on their first ricochet and bounce 2 extra times.
Major
Dragon Fury: After hitting an enemy with Primary Fire, gain 25% attack speed for 1 second.
Yamagami Technique: Wall Climb accelerates your Lunge cooldown by 250%.
All Junkrat Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Aluminum Frame: Steel Trap’s throw range is increased by 50%.
Nitro Boost: During RIP-Tire, use LSHIFT to gain a quick boost of speed. Doing so reduces RIP-Tire’s damage by 50%.
Major
Frag Cannon: Frag Launcher’s projectile speed is increased by 40%, but its max ammo is reduced by 1.
Tick Tock: Concussive Mine arms .5 seconds after landing, increasing damage by 50%, explosion radius by 50%, and health by 200%.
All Mei Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Chilling Reach: Primary Fire’s range is increased by 30%.
Permafrost: Ice Wall’s duration and cooldown are increased by 2 seconds.
Major
Biting Cold: Secondary fire hits slow enemies by 15% for 1.5 seconds, stacking up to 30%.
Cryo-Storm: Cryo-Freeze slows and deals 70 damage per second to nearby enemies.
All Phara Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Drift Thrusters: Pharah can move while Barrage is active.
Helix Shields: Convert 75 health to shields.
Major
Concussive Implosion: Concussive Blast’s knockback is inverted to a pull in.
Fuel Stores: Jet Dash grants 50% fuel. Maximum overfuel is increased by 100%.
All Reaper Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Death's Shadow: Shadow Step reloads Hellfire Shotguns and has 25% increased range.
Soul Reaving: Collect Soul Globes from dead enemies to restore 50 health.
Major
Dire Triggers: Use Right Click to fire a volley with long range accuracy from both Hellfire Shotguns.
Ravenous Wraith: Leaving Wraith Form grants 40% additional lifesteal for 3 seconds.
All Sojourn Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Extended Mag: Maximum ammo increased by 15.
Overcharged: Railgun’s maximum energy is increased by 50 while Overclock is active.
Major
Dual Thrusters: Power Slide gains an additional charge and its jump height shifts to lateral movement.
Adhesive Siphon: Disruptor Shot can stick to enemies and generates Railgun energy when dealing damage.
All Soldier 76 Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Recycled Pulse Munitions: Helix Rockets reload 15 ammo if they damage an enemy.
Field Emergency: Biotic Field’s healing is increased by 100% on critical health allies.
Major
Agility Training: Sprint’s speed is increased by 20% and Reload can be performed while Sprint is active.
Stim Pack: Biotic Field can be used as a Stim Pack, increasing Attack Speed and Reload Speed by 30% while being unhealable for 4 seconds.
All Sombra Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Viral Efficacy: Virus’ cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when an enemy affected by Virus is eliminated.
CTRL ALT ESC: Teleporting with Translocator while at critical health initiates passive health regeneration.
Major
White Hat: Hack can be used on allies to restore 100 health over 2 seconds.
Stack Overflow: Hack’s silence duration is increased by 100%, but its range is decreased by 30%.
All Symmetra Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Sentry Turret: Sentry Turret gains an additional charge.
Advanced Teleportation: Teleporter’s range is increased by 50%.
Major
Perfect Alignment: Primary Fire’s range increases by 15% with each additional charge level.
Shield Battery: Symmetra regenerates 20 shields per second while within 10 meters of her teleporter.
All Torbjorn Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Craftsman: Forge Hammer can restore armor health to allies. Turret repair’s heal is increased by 25%.
Fully Loaded: Activating Overload fully refills Rivet Gun’s ammo.
Major
Anchor Bolts: Deploy Turret’s throw range is increased by 50% and it can now attach to walls and ceilings.
Overloaded Turret: Overload upgrades your Turret for 5 seconds, increasing its health and damage.
All Tracer Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Blink Packs: Health Packs restore 1 Blink charge.
Blast From The Past: Pulse Bomb’s radius is increased by 50%.
Major
Flashback: Recall restores all Blink charges.
Quantum Entanglement: Recall grants 50 overhealth that decays over time.
All Venture Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Seismic Sense: While underground, Venture can sense enemies within 25 meters.
Excavation Exhilaration: While Tectonic Shock is active, cooldowns refresh 300% faster.
Major
Smart-R Excavator: SMART Excavator’s range is increased by 25%.
Covered In Dirt: Dealing damage with Clobber grants up to 30 Explorer’s Resolve shields.
All Widowmaker Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Scoped Efficiency: Scoped shots cost 3 ammo instead of 5.
Focused Aim: Scoped shots charge 50% faster during Infrasight.
Major
Escape Plan: Scoped shot hits reduce Grappling Hook’s cooldown by up to 4 seconds.
Deadly Deux: Venom Mine gains 50% increased damage and a second charge, enabling 2 active mines at a Time.
All Ana Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Groggy: Enemies waking from Sleep Dart are slowed for 2 seconds.
Biotic Bounce: After exploding, Biotic Grenade bounces and explodes again for 50 damage and healing.
Major
Headhunter: Biotic Rifle can crit enemies.
Shrike: Using Nano Boost also casts it on Ana.
All Baptiste Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Field Medicine: Immortality Field restores 80 health to nearby allies and 40 health to Baptiste when destroyed.
Automated Healing: After placing Amplification Matrix, your Shoulder Turret periodically fires up to 12 shots at allies, each restoring 25 health.
Major
Assault Burst: Regenerative Burst grants Baptiste 20% attack speed for 4 seconds, but no longer instantly heals.
Rocket Boots: While airborne from Exo Boots, use SPACE to dash horizontally.
All Brigitte Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Barrier Restoration: Shield Bash restores 100 health to Barrier Shield when it hits an enemy.
Morale Boost: Inspire lasts 3 seconds longer when activated by Whip Shot.
Major
Quick Fix: Repair Packs instantly heal an additional 35 health to critical health allies.
Whiplash: Whip Shot’s knockback can slam enemies into walls, dealing 50 extra damage.
All Illari Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Rapid Construction: Healing Pylon builds 300% faster and its cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds.
Summer Solstice: Illari’s flight time during Captive Sun is increased by 3 seconds and her flight speed is increased by 20%.
Major
Solar Power: Fully charged Solar Rifle hits grant 12.5% of your maximum solar energy, overfilling up to 50%.
Sunburn: Outburst ignites enemies, dealing an additional 70 damage over 3 seconds.
All Juno Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Familiar Vitals: Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35% faster.
Hyper Boost: While using Glide Boost, passing through Hyper Ring pushes you forward.
Major
Master Blaster: Mediblaster can crit enemies.
Re-Boots: Activating Glide Boost resets Double Jump.
All Kiriko Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Urgent Care: Healing Ofuda projectile speed is increased by 50% when seeking critical health allies.
Fortune Teller: Kunai hits launch 2 Healing Ofuda to an ally in front of you.
Major
Shuffling: Swift Step can be used again within 4 seconds of its initial cast.
Foxtrot: Protection Suzu grants 40% movement speed to allies for 2 seconds.
All Lifeweaver Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Cleansing Grasp: Life Grip cleanses negative effects.
Life Cycle: While alive, regenerate 10 health per second. Upon death, drop a healing seed that heals allies for 250 health.
Major
Lifeweaving: Rejuvenating Dash adds 20 healing to your next Healing Blossom within 3 seconds.
Superbloom: Thorns detonate for 30 extra damage when enough stick within 1.5 seconds.
All Lucio Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Bass Blowout: Soundwave’s knockback is increased by 15%.
Groovin': Regenerate 4 ammo per second while wall riding.
Major
Noise Violation: Crossfade’s range is increased by 150% while Amp It Up is active.
Accelerando: Lucio’s attack speed is increased by 50% while Amp It Up is active.
All Mercy Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Angelic Recovery: Mercy receives 15 health per second while Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally.W
Winged Reach: Guardian Angel’s range is increased by 30%.
Major
Chain Boost: Secondary Fire links to a second nearby ally.
Flash Heal: Resurrect can be used on Caduceus Staff’s active target to restore 150 health. Doing so incurs a 15 second cooldown.
All Moira Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Vanish: Fade’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds.
Uprush: Fade’s jump height is increased by 50%.
Major
Ethical Nourishment: Biotic Orb’s first 50 healing is instant on each ally it encounters.
Contamination: Enemies being damaged by Biotic Orb receive 25% reduced healing.
All Zenyatta Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Zenith Kick: Snap Kick’s knockback distance is increased by 30%.
Ascendance: Activate and hold Double Jump to hover for up to 3 seconds.
Major
Focused Destruction: Secondary Fire charges 20% faster and can store 1 extra Orb of Destruction.
Duality: Zenyatta heals Orb of Harmony targets for 20% of his damage dealt to Orb of Discord targets.
All D.Va Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Bunny Stomp: Call Mech’s damage radius is increased by 50%.
Ejection Suit: Eject grants 75 temporary overhealth.
Major
Shield System: Convert 150 health to shields. Defense Matrix restores shields based on 25% of its damage absorbed.
Heavy Rockets: Micro Missiles are swapped for Heavy Rockets which fire fewer projectiles with increased damage and explosion size.
All Doomfist Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
One-Two: Hitting an enemy with Rocket Punch reloads all Hand Cannon ammo.
Survival Of The Fittest: The Best Defense grants 25 overhealth from eliminations and its max overhealth is increased by 50.
Major
Seismic Empowerment: Hitting 3 or more enemies with Seismic Slam empowers Rocket Punch.
Power Matrix: Power Block absorbs projectiles for the first second of its duration.
All Hazard Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Off The Top: Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30% more damage to enemies above 250 health.
Reconstitution: Jagged Wall hits charge Spike Guard with 25 energy, up to 50 extra.
Major
Anarchic Zeal: Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25% Lifesteal.
Deep Leap: Violent Leap’s range is increased by 20%.
All Junker Queen Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Rending Recall: Recalling Jagged Blade from a stuck target refreshes its wound.
Battle Shout: Commanding Shout fully reloads Scatter Gun and increases allied reload speed by 50%.
Major
Deep Wounds: Scattergun hits extend your wound durations on those enemies by .25 seconds.
A Savage Satiation: Carnage’s impact damage gains 100% lifesteal.
All Mauga Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Kinetic Bandolier: Overrun reloads up to 150 ammo while charging.
Two Hearts: While on an objective, Mauga counts as 2 heroes and regenerates 20 health per second.
Major
Firewalker: Overrun ignites enemies hit.
Combat Fuel: Critical hits grant Mauga 2 temporary overhealth on Cardiac Overdrive’s next use, up to 100 overhealth.
All Orisa Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Heat Dissipator: Primary Fire critical hits refund heat.
Fleeting Bulwark: Fortify briefly grants an additional 100 overhealth when activated.
Major
Charged Javelin: Hold Right Click to charge Energy Javelin, increasing its speed and knockback. Pierces enemies at full power.
Protective Barrier: Convert Javelin Spin to instead launch a barrier.V
All Ramattra Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Void Surge: Void Accelerator periodically releases a burst of 6 additional projectiles during continuous fire.
Prolonged Barrier: Void Barrier’s duration is increased by 25%.
Major
Nanite Repair: Ramattra is healed for 50 health per second while within Ravenous Vortex.
Vengeful Vortex: While Ravenous Vortex is airborne, use E again to detonate it, dealing 50 damage and pulling enemies downward.
All Reinhardt Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Crusader's Resolve: While using Barrier Field, your passive health regeneration triggers 50% sooner.
Fiery Uptake: Barrier Field is healed for 100% of Fire Strikes damage dealt.
Major
Shield Slam: While Barrier Field is active, use Left Click to damage and knockback enemies.
Crushing Victory: Charge damage grants temporary overhealth for 50% of the damage dealt.
All Roadhog Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Scrap Hook: Chain Hook hits reload 2 ammo.
Hog Toss: Pig Pen’s throw range is increased by 50%.
Major
Invigorate: Take A Breather rapidly increases Roadhog’s movement speed by 30%.
Hogdrogen Exposure: Take A Breather also heals nearby allies for 50% of its healing.
All Sigma Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Kinetic Cycle: Absorbing projectiles with Kinetic Grasp also reduces Accretion’s cooldown.
Massive Impact: Accretion’s knockdown duration increases to up to 3 seconds based on travel distance.
Major
Hyper Strike: Every 5 direct hits with Hyperspheres, your next successful Quick Melee levitates and knocks away enemies.
Levitation: Activate and hold Double Jump to briefly levitate upward.
All Winston Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Short Circuit: Tesla Cannon deals 30% more damage to deployable objects.
Heavy Landing: During Primal Rage, Jump Pack’s damage and area increase by up to 75% while airborne.
Major
Chain Lightning: Fully charged Secondary Fire hits bounce to up to 2 additional targets.
Revitalizing Barrier: Barrier Projector heals allies within it for 30 health per second.
All Wrecking Ball Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Steamroller: Roll impacts deal 100% more damage to Tanks.
Pack Rat: Health Packs heal an additional 100 health.
Major
Hang Time: Piledriver winds up longer, gaining air control and dealing up to 50% more damage.
Transfer Efficiency: Reactivating Adaptive Shield reduces its cooldown by 1.5 seconds per ally affected and ally health gained is increased by 33%.
All Zarya Perks
Perk Type
Option 1
Option 2
Minor
Jump-Ups: Secondary Fire’s self-knockback is increased by 75%.
Graviton Crush: Graviton Surge deals up to 30% of enemy max health as damage over time.
Major
Energy Lance: Particle Cannon’s beam pierces enemies while over 50 energy.
Spotter: Projected Barrier activates ally health regeneration and increases their movement speed by 15%.
How Will Perks Impact Competitive Overwatch?
With the introduction of Perks in Season 15, the new mechanic is live in casual and competitive modes. This means all Perks are legal in ranked and tournament play unless otherwise specified by the Overwatch 2 team or tournament organizers.
From launch, Perks are going to be a key part of the Season 15 competitive meta and beyond as the community gets used to the new options and tech to find what heroes make the best use of their new tools. There is also plenty of room for tweaking the mechanic moving forward too.
"The nice thing about Perks is that there is room to do more. It's a system that lets us, one, change the game a bit over time. Before yeah we could balance heroes or do a rework or add a hero, but now it's like we can balance Perks but we can also also add and remove Perks easier than we can rework a hero," Overwatch game director Aaron Keller said to Flats. "We can do big refreshes of Perks. We're planning on doing that hopefully a few times a year. And maybe there's like an upgraded version of Perks we could always explore in the future..."