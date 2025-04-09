New Overwatch Hotfix: Totally Normal Patch Notes
Since Totally Normalwatch's arrival on April 1 2025, the gamemode has spawned plenty of laughs and fun memories. However, the Overwatch 2 team has discovered that some heroes are acting sillier than others — a hotfix nerf on April 8 has sliced down Wrecking Ball's health and decimated Echo's damage. Let's explore the exact changes, how long they will last and how the April 8 hotfix may affect your totally normal Overwatch 2 games.
Overwatch 2 April 8 Hotfix
On April 8 2025, Overwatch 2 announced a new hotfix balance update. Uniquely, changes in the patch will only affect the 'Totally Normalwatch' Overwatch gamemode. and will alter Wrecking Ball and Echo.
What is Totally Normalwatch?
'Totally Normalwatch' is a limited-time April Fools game mode. The event gives Overwatch 2 a silly twist, putting googly-eyed cosmetics on all heroes and began on April 1 2025, and changing up all of their kits. The mode will continue until Tuesday April 15 2025. It also includes seventeen unique challenges, all with rewards. In addition, by completing 15 Totally Normalwatch challenges, players can obtain a 'Rainy Ducky' Orisa skin.
April 8 Overwatch Hotfix: Esports Impact
The April 8 'Totally Normalwatch' hotfix does not change any Ranked mechanics, and it only affects a limited-time game mode. This means the April 8 update will not affect any Ranked Overwatch 2 mechanics. However, there is a chance that the free Orisa skin could increase her pick rate.
Totally Normalwatch April 8 Hotfix Patch Notes
The Overwatch 2 April 8 'Totally Normalwatch' patch notes only change two heroes: tank Wrecking Ball and aerial DPS Echo. The changes are quite significant, so players will definitely notice them in-game. This hotfix significantly cuts Wrecking Ball's health while also nerfing Echo's damage potential.
Wrecking Ball
- Health: 425 > 350.
- Bonus Health Increases from Roll Impacts: 25 > 20
Echo
- Fire rate reduced by 30%.
- Explosion Damage: 14 > 12.