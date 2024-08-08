Report: Oxygen Esports is Shutting Down, Kicking Out CDL Team
It's been reported that Oxygen Esports is shutting down and laying off all its staff, spelling the possible end to many esports teams.
Oxygen Esports was founded in 2020, merging with Robert Kraft's Kraft Group esports teams. Together, the two entities had esports teams competing in VALORANT, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rocket League. They also created Boston Breach to compete in the Call of Duty League and previously had Boston Uprising in the Overwatch League.
Oxygen Esports Shutting Down Immediately
Now, four years later, Oxygen Esports has reportedly decided to shut down its operations. All staff are allegedly being laid off and the operations are said to be ending immediately. It's so fast, in fact, that Boston Breach players were told they were essentially going to be booted from their apartments and the Helix esports facility by August 8.
A staff member told Dexerto that everyone was "left in the dark" and this has come as a huge surprise. It seems quite shocking that the Boston Breach would be immediately dropped just days before the Modern Warfare 3 tournament at the Esports World Cup.
But perhaps this behavior isn't all that crazy for Oxygen Esports. The org suspended the Shift Summer League Playoffs just 30 minutes before the Rocket League tournament was set to start. Staff claimed they were promised to still be paid but ended up working for free. The board has allegedly been trying to solve this issue.
The team's decision to leave the Call of Duty League has left a 12th spot open. Some orgs have already stated that they'd like to join, according to sources close to the situation. Any team that joins now doesn't have to pay a $25 million entry fee anymore.
This comes not too far after the Houston Outlaws also announced a sudden closure, letting go all of its staff and ending operations.