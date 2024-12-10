How to Get the Head of the Winter Wolf in Path of Exile 2
Three days have passed since players have been able to re-enter the world of Wraeclast through the Path of Exile 2 Early Access release.
Path of Exile 2 has quickly captured the attention of many new players through its highly-anticipated campaign mode that features many boss battles to level up your character in the game. With several new game additions and classes, many players have been preoccupied with learning everything they need to get better at the game.
However, one of the quest items that has had many Path of Exile players wondering about is the Head of the Winter Wolf. The Head of the Winter Wolf is a quest item in Path of Exile 2 that grants a 10 percent increase to cold resistance in the game.
Here is your guide towards getting the Head of the Winter Wolf and how to take down that quest in Path of Exile 2.
How to get Head of the Winter Wolf?
Beat Beira of the Rotten Pack in Path of Exile 2.
Path of Exile 2 players that want to acquire the Head of the Winter Wolf quest item will need to take down Beira of the Rotten Pack.
Beira of the Rotten Pack is an optional boss battle located in Clearfell shortly after leaving the Clearfell Encampment. Players will have access to this battle early on in their journey through Wraeclast. However, it is one of the first battles available for players, so it can easily be bypassed as it is not part of the main campaign.
General Tips on Beating Beira of the Rotten Pack
The biggest challenge you will come across when trying to take down Beira of the Rotten Pack is trying to navigate the small arena. So, while Beira isn’t actually tough in strength or abilities, finding the space to avoid her freezing abilities can pose a challenge at first.
Our recommendation is to hover aroudn the outer circle of the arena and hug the walls. Beira will be using a lot of area of effect abilities that will freeze you in place. Hugging the outer perimeter of the arena will serve you best as you wait for an opportunity to strike.
The best time to attack Beira will be after she casts an abilitiy. When you notice Beira charging up one of her abilities, be prepared to dodge-roll and attack her immediately after.
Finally, take your time with this battle. While it may seem easier to just try and overpower Beira with brute force, that is going to cause a lot more frustration and more time spent on a battle that has no major implications to the main campaign.
Just take things slow and do this battle once so you can collect a great quest item in the form of the Head of the Winter Wolf.
