What's the Path of Exile 2 Level Cap?

After mtuliple delays and an extended period from the first game, Path of Exile 2 is now available to play through early access.

Path of Exile 2 is a game that has been on fans minds for years ever since the series’ first introduction in late-2013. Fans were able to run around the world of Wraeclast alongside their friends as they got to explore and fight monsters as a team. That experience has already impacted many Path of Exile fans as they have been introduced to a number of new classes and new additions that are set to keep players entertained for the coming months.

However, one of the biggest questions many Path of Exile 2 plays have is centered what the game’s level cap is.

Here is everything we know about the Path of Exile 2 Level Cap and how much you can level up your character before you reach its maximum.

What’s the Level Cap in Path of Exile 2?

The level cap in Path of Exile 2 is capped at Level 100.

For Path of Exile players, level 100 sounds like a very daunting task and that is because it is. You will need to grind the new game a lot in order to extend past Level 50 let alone level 100. In fact, you will only likely get close to Level 70 by the end of the Path of Exile 2 main campaign, so don’t worry too much about the level cap or trying to reach it in your first week of play.

For now, think of that Level 100 Cap as a long-term goal similar to fully completing Elden Ring. It’s a nice goal to have, but don’t stress too much about completing Path of Exile 2 so quickly that you can’t enjoy the game. Just focus on playing as much as you can and trying to progress past the game’s toughest challenges.

Path of Exile 2 players looking for a more comprehensive Release Guide on why there were delays to Early Access should be sure to check out our piece highlighting why that was the case.

Additionally, new players trying to gain Early Access should be sure to also check out our guide detailing all the different ways you can start playing the game now that is released through our Early Access Guide.

