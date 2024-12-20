Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.0e Notes: Easier End Game and Skill Variety
The first Path of Exile 2 patch notes have unveiled numerous buffs for many class builds that are ready to increase the skill tree variants and make the end game much easier.
Path of Exile 2 has quickly risen in popularity ever since its Early Access Release on December 6, 2024. With over 200 in-game functions available in the game alongside 13 different playable character classes, players have been running rampant through the world of Wraeclast both as individual players and six-party groups. However, one of the things that was promised to Path of Exile 2 players before its Early Access release was that the game would continuously be patched and updated during this time. Now, Path of Exile 2 players can enjoy the Holiday Break by reading up on some of the most recent changes seen in the Path of Exile 2 patch notes.
Here are the main things you need to know about the recent Path of Exile 2 patch notes.
Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.0e End Game Made Easier
While most players are likely halfway through the main game’s campaign mode, there are a select few players at the end of the game who noticed how grueling the final leg of the game can be. Unless you are a high-scaling Ranger Class, many players have faced some difficulties with the power spike in monsters.
In Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.0e, players will no longer have to go up against a 20 percent resistance penalty in high-tier maps. Additionally, monster critical strikes will also deal 40 percent less damage, as this should help players navigate the later stages of the expansive campaign mode much easier. This should make completion a lot easier for classes that lose their strength in the later stages of the story mode.
Path of Exile 2 Skill Balance Changes
Another major update in the Path of Exile 2 Path 0.1.0e patch notes was made toward balancing out the variety of skill trees for character classes. While most of the skills were buffs to level out the variety of skill paths, there were a few nerfs, primarily to the Withering Touch Support which now deals 25 percent less damage.
However, despite all of these modifications, Path of Exile 2 will still pose a major challenge to all levels of players. These changes will just make that journey toward 100 percent completion a little bit easier. And given the game’s lengthy campaign mode, players will need all the help they can get against the challenging boss battles.
Path of Exile 2 players looking for the entire patch notes should be sure to check out the official page for all the resolved bugs and general improvements during the game’s Early Access phase.
