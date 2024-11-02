Path of Exile 2 Release Guide: Release Date, System Requirements, Crossplay, and more
Path of Exile fans have been waiting nearly five years for the this sequel as players will soon be able to experience the dark fantasy world all over again.
The long-awaited sequel will introduce several new skill systems in their quest to travel the deadly world of Wraeclast as they try and defeat the monsters standing in their way. Now, the only thing Path of Exile 2 fans are itching to know is when will the game be available to play.
Here is your guide to understanding everything you need to know about Path of Exile 2 such as the release date, system requirements, and if it supports crossplay.
When does Path of Exile 2 Release?
The release date of Path of Exile 2 early access has been delayed to December 6, 2024, after its initial release date of November 15, 2024, was pushed back three weeks. The game will be made available as an early access title as the team continues to develop the game once it is public.
Why was the Path of Exile 2 Release Date Pushed Back?
On Twitter, Path of Exile 2 Game Director Jonathan Rogers revealed that the game’s initial November 15 release date was pushed back three weeks to get “Everything Perfect” before release. Rogers stated the primary reason for the delay was centered around “server-side infrastructure work” so that paid player content would not be lost in the transition to Path of Exile 2 from the first game.
Instead, the Path of Exile team will use this time to refine the game’s infrastructure as fans of the first game will need to wait just a bit longer.
Will Path of Exil 2 Support Crossplay?
Yes!
Path of Exile 2 will also support cross-platform play, cross-progression, and couch co-op, which can accommodate up to six players. So, Path of Exile 2 players will be able to play with friends on different platforms and host gatherings to explore the expansive list of campaigns, bosses, and monsters available in the game.
What systems will Path of Exile 2 Release on?
The Path of Exile 2 download size will be 100GB and has the potential to rise to 120GB through updates and downloadable content in the game.
Here are the Path of Exile 2 system requirements and recommendations according to the game’s Steam Page.
Minimum Specs
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: 4 core 2.8GHz x64-compatible
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or ATI Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: 8 core 3.6GHz x64-compatible
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or ATI Radeon RX 5600XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: A Solid State storage is recommended.
Path of Exile is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and Series X. Path of Exile fans should be sure to check our news section at Esports Illustrated to stay up-to-date on all gaming news.