Patrick Mahomes Chases Teammate to Madden Record
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the fourth member of the 99 Club for Madden 25. The Super Bowl champion is the highest-rated quarterback in Madden 25, locking in his fourth year as a 99-rated player.
Yesterday, his teammate Travis Kelce set a record as the first tight end to join the 99 club in five separate Madden titles.
Mahomes has earned a 99 rating in four of the last five years, missing the mark with a 95 overall in Madden 23.
Related Article: Madden 25 Top 10 WRs
Mahomes is no stranger to success. The quarterback has won three Super Bowl championships and been named MVP of the Super Bowl three times. He also holds numerous records highlighting his success early in the career of an elite QB, such as having the most playoff victories for a quarterback under 30.
With two 99-rated players on their offense, KC is going to be a true force in the latest Madden title.
Madden 25 will release on August 16.