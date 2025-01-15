PGA TOUR 2K25 Revealed! Release Date, How to Pre-Order
Golfers and gamers alike are gearing up for PGA TOUR 2K23's successor: PGA TOUR 2K25 has just announced its final release date. The game will introduce new courses, fresh cosmetics and updated features and mechanics. Let's explore a quick guide of everything we know about PGA TOUR 2K25 including its release date, how to buy and pre-order it and what players can expect.
PGA TOUR 2K25 Release Date
On January 14, 2025, 2K Games officially released PGA TOUR 2K25's release date on its X.com page. The title will reportedly arrive on Friday, February 28 2025. However, those who pre-order the game will have up to seven days of early access, meaning they could begin playing anytime after Friday, February 21, 2025.
How to Pre-Order PGA TOUR 2K25
Interested fans can now pre-order PGA TOUR 2K25 from the game's official website here. Pre-orders are available from the PlayStation Store (For PlayStation) and the Microsoft Store (for XBox).
Any players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K25 before February 28 2025 will receive one of three editions: Legend Edition, Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition. Legend Edition costs $119.99, Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 and Standard Edition costs $69.99. Each has different in-game benefits.
PGA TOUR 2K25 Pre-Order Legend Edition Perks:
- Up to 7 days of early access
- "Early Birdie Bonus"
- One digital copy of PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition
- Play against Tiger Woods
- Six new content packs: The Birdie Pack, the Starter Pack, Extra Butter x Adidas Pack, Sun Day Red Pack, Malbon Bucket Ball Pack, PGA Tour 2K25 Member's Pass
- The Birdie Pack contains: Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat
- The Starter Pack contains: 1 Evo Tool
, 5 Level-Up Tokens
, 5 Club Fittings
, 3 Ball Fittings
,1,800 VC
- Extra Butter x Adidas Pack contains: Chris McDonald playable character
, Extra Butter x adidas hat
, Extra Butter x adidas jacket
, Extra Butter x adidas shoes
- Sun Day Red Pack contains: SUN DAY RED Red Polo
, SUN DAY RED Black Hat
, SUN DAY RED Black Pants, SUN DAY RED White Glove
, Tiger’s TaylorMade Driver Qi10
- Malbon Bucket Ball Pack contains: 3 unique Malbon cosmetic balls
- PGA Tour 2K25 Member's Pass contains: Clubhouse Pass Premium (Seasons 1-5)
, Clubhouse Gear Pack—one outfit per body type per season; Season 1 items available at launch
PGA TOUR 2K25 Pre-Order Deluxe Edition Perks:
- Up to 7 days of early access
- "Early Birdie Bonus"
- One digital copy of PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition
- Three new content packs: The Birdie Pack, the Starter Pack, Extra Butter x Adidas Pack
PGA TOUR 2K25 Pre-Order Standard Edition Perks:
- One digital copy of PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition
- Extra Butter x Adidas Pack
Notably, the Legend Edition's Clubhouse Premium Passes will also be available individually for purchase upon launch. In addition, 2K Games warns that cancelling a pre-order will remove PGA 2K23 from the buyer's account.
What Can Players Expect from PGA TOUR 2K25?
Smoother Overall Gameplay
PGA TOUR 2K25 will include a variety of in-game updates to improve visuals, expand available courses and streamline mechanics. The game aims to "represent the rich history and bright future of golf", and its cover images feature iconic golf athletes Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick.
New Real-World Tournaments
For the first time ever, PGA TOUR 2K25 will allow players to participate in prestigious real-world golf competitions in-game including The US Open Championship, The Open Championship and The PGA Championship. The tourneys will include realistic courses with updated graphics.
More Accurate Mechanics
The game will also introduce a new EvoSwing system. According to 2k Games, this system "truly nails the feel of handling a golf club" and has "unrivaled realism." Updates will also reportedly include "new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements."
MyPLAYER and Progression
PGA TOUR 2K23 previously introduced the franchise's Career Mode and MyPLAYER experience, which allowed users to embark on their own athletic golf journey with a custom character. PGA TOUR 2K25 will completely revamp the MyPlayer mechanic, and 2k Games calls it "the most diverse, customizable MyPLAYER experience yet." The studio is introducing a "new MyPLAYER Progression system" with "overhauled and expanded skill trees." An "Equipment Progression System" will also arrive. In another twist, users can simulate matches and participate in events. 2k Games says these events include "training" and "pre-tournament" moments. One screenshot on the game's official page indicates players can also complete interviews and interact using several different choices/routes.
Season Changes
2k Games states that seasons will change significantly in PGA TOUR 2K25:
Each PGA TOUR 2K25 Season includes a non-expiring Clubhouse Pass, power increases for equipment progression, Ranked leaderboard resets, regular content updates, and more. Expect regular PGA TOUR Superstore drops, as well as updates to events, challenges, and Quests.- 2k Games
Cross-Platform Play with Friends
Players can now embark on cross-platform play with friends using a new 'Societies' mechanic. Users can customize their Society's entry rules and event participation to form a special golfing group.
Improved Course Designer
PGA TOUR 2K25's course designer has expanded to include more options. Users can take advantage of "new tools, surfaces, objects, and a new higher-res terrain system" to create the perfect golfing environment. They can also utilize improved Camera functions to show off their creations once they are complete. Players will be able to share and load each other's courses.