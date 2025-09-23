Kojima Returns to Spy Thrillers and Stealth in New Physint Game Teased at TGS
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Kojima Studios, the gaming maestro released hype new information about his next “espionage” game, Physint. It included a new poster, plans, and some of the cast who have been confirmed. This new information spawned tonnes of new speculations, including a potential protagonist role for The Batman actor, Robert Pattinson.
Below, we have shared everything we know so far about Kojima’s spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid, Physint.
Everything We Know About Hideo Kojima’s Physint So Far
Physint is Kojima’s return to tactical espionage action games since parting ways with Konami in 2015. During the anniversary event, Kojima revealed he is currently working completely solo on the game’s foundational elements, describing it as “just the start.”
The game promises to push even further beyond Death Stranding and the upcoming Xbox exclusive horror game by Kojima Studios, OD. Physint will be leveraging newer hardware as well as new game engines that will come in the upcoming years, making it a next-gen title for Kojima Studios.
With OD slated next, Physint is projected to follow, potentially launching in 2030 on the PlayStation 6, as Kojima estimated a five-to-six-year development timeline back in May 2025. While it’s confirmed not yet, there are rumours that hint that Kojima may plan to create a multi-media franchise with Physint, featuring entries in both gaming and movies.
Who is in the Cast Of Physint?
Kojima confirmed three actors for Physint so far. These actors are: Charlee Fraser, known for her role as Mary Jabassa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Don Lee, recognized as Gilgamesh in Eternals, and a star of South Korean blockbusters like Train to Busan, and finally Minami Hamabe, celebrated for her role in Godzilla Minus One.
A stunning CG rendition of Hamanbe’s likeness was showcased during the Kojima Productions event, giving us a hint at how realistic the next-gen is going to be. While the cast has been picked, there have been no announcements regarding which roles these actors are going to play in the game.
Will Robert Pattinson Join Physint?
The speculations began when Kojima revealed the poster of Physint. According to the community, the character featured on the poster looks very similar to Robert Pattinson. The details that the fans picked up include: the nose’s small bump, the cheekbone angle, and the character’s hairstyle that looks almost the same as Pattinson’s usual cut.
Speculation intensified after Kojima and Pattinson met at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, with Kojima revealing on the KOJI10 podcast that they’re discussing a collaboration, though he didn't share any details regarding it.
Pattinson is a versatile actor with a massive range, which he showcased in movies like The Lighthouse, Mickey 17, and The Batman. With Kojima’s history of eccentric characters, Pattinson can fit the mold for him perfectly. If Kojima manages to lock Pattinson for the project, he will be the highest-profile actor that have ever worked with Hideo Kojima.
First Look At Physint
The first Physint poster, revealed during the event, offers a shadowy glimpse of the main character with a gun, a stylish coat, and a possible bionic arm. The poster featured the tagline “here comes the feeling.”
The dark, urban backdrop tease that the setting will be just as gritty as MGS, though there are no further information to confirm it. According to Kojima the game’s advanced graphics, will surpass those of Death Stranding and OD, with Hamabe’s experimental CG model teasing the visual fidelity expected on PS6:
Does Physint Have a Release Date Yet?
Announced by Sony’s Herman Hulst in January 2024, Physint entered public consciousness, but updates were scarce until the anniversary event. Kojima’s solo work in August 2025 and his projection of a 2030 release align with a potential PS6 timeline, making Physint on of the exclusive that the console will release with.
So far, the reports suggest that Kojima is planning to use all his experience with Metal Gear Solid to make a game that feels as good as the golden days of his Tactical Espionage Action Games.
However, further updates on the game may become sparse again, at least for another year or two, as Kojima will be focusing all his marit on his upcoming title, OD, which is a PT-like horror exclusive for the Xbox that Kojima is working on alongside Jordan Peele, who is one of the most respected horror movie producers of this generation.
Earlier today, Kojima Studios released an official teaser trailer for OD, which features actress Sophia Lillis. The teaser was simply terrifying; it made me feel so much with so little (which is what a good horror should be like). The teaser featured some amazing graphics and performance from the cast. OD is planned to be release in the coming year.
Esports Impact
Like MGS, Physint may not feature sprawling multiplayer; however, it has the potential to have a live online environment like Death Stranding, where players can help each other without interacting directly. They can contribute by donating resources to build structures that will be helpful to everyone who plays.
Death Stranding also created a buzz throughout the competitive speedrunning community thanks to its unique gameplay and need for optimization around long story sequences. Kojima's worth also carries a major legacy in esports with the inclusion of Solid Snake as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. In two separate Smash games Snake has been a top tier threat. Perhaps a character from Physint could shake up the meta in a future fighting game.