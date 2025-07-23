Pirate Software's Game Heartbound is Under Attack on Steam and Wikipedia
Streamer and developer Jason Thor "PirateSoftware" Hall is a long-standing figure in the gaming industry with experience at studios, including Blizzard Entertainment. In the 2024 Streamer Awards, he won the 'League of Their Own' title through nomination and popular vote. However, just a few months later, public opinion has soured: after a controversial video slamming the Stop Killing Games initiative, many of PirateSoftware's former fans have turned to foes.
Due to online backlash, PirateSoftware has since stepped back from his role at Offbrand Games. Now, the incident is having another effect: trolls are deleting his game, Heartbound, from Wikipedia. Here's a quick recap of the situation.
Trolls Delete PirateSoftware's Game Heartbound from Wikipedia
On Monday, July 21 2025, PirateSoftware's trolls took things to another level. Netizens repeatedly deleted the Wikipedia page for Heartbound, his video game.
As of 5 PM Eastern Time on July 21, Heartbound remains unavailable on Wikipedia, though it is referenced in several other articles (including the page for the Stop Killing Games initiative).
The page has since been restored and is active at time of publishing.
PirateSoftware previously self-reported alleged "review bombing" on titles published by Offbrand games in retaliation for his YouTube video. In his announcement regarding Offbrand Games, Hall claimed, "People were attacking all of the games we were publishing and trying to mass review bomb them," and called the behavior "unhinged."
However, internet commenters have disputed this assertion. As of July 21 2025, Rivals of Aether 2 currently has 329 'Very Positive' recent reviews on Steam, and shows little indication of a coordinated review attack. While Offbrand Games' titles are not seeing negative effects, PirateSoftware's own title Heartbound sits at 653 'Overwhelmingly Negative' recent reviews.
Many of the reviews express anger towards PirateSoftware's 'Stop Killing Games' sentiments. However, some also contain legitimate frustrations, such as complaints about the game's little progress within its 10-year development period. One user, Kieran, says: "This game is legitimately a scam by a streamer who wants to wear game development as a costume.
The game has been in development for almost 10 years. It has barely 2 hours of content." Another, GiovanH, calls it a "Bait-and-switch," writing, "the developer is outspokenly anti-consumer and actively lobbies for a more toxic and exploitative gaming industry."
Esports Industry Impact
If the Stop Killing Games movement successfully introduces consumer protection legislation, it will have significant ripple effects on esports and the gaming industry as a whole. Massive multiplayer competitive titles rely on a large player base to thrive, but if their servers go down, die-hard fans are left without a way to access their in-game content. Since online support can be revoked at any time, it is also easy for studios to 'pump and dump' consumers with lucrative short-term games before allowing them to fall into disrepair.
In addition, many competitive franchises experience significant differences between game releases. For example, movement and gunplay in newer COD titles are a far cry from the 2000s. If similar titles remove multiplayer LAN possibilities or singleplayer access, it won't be possible for gamers to replicate the same experience.
