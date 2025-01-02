PirateSoftware Plots Revenge After Vedal and Neuro-Sama Break His Hype Train Record
Twitch’s Hype Train feature is an oddity that many streamers and viewers only interact with when one starts during a broadcast, but there are exclusive rewards creators can get for hitting certain milestones. And now Vedal987 and Neuro-sama have set a new Hype Train World Record.
On Jan. 1, Vedal and Neuro, an AI VTuber programmed by the former, continued their livestream subathon—having been live on Twitch 24/7 since Dec. 19, racking up more than 300 hours streamed and 3.5 million hours watched. And, to kick off 2025 the sometimes confusing duo broke the previous Hype Train record held by Jason Thor Hall, better known as PirateSoftware.
What is the Twitch Hype Train Record?
When Twitch revamped its Hype Train feature in March 2024, it only took PirateSoftware and his army of goblin viewers a few days to set break it and set a new record. But now his back-to-back records have been shattered by Vedal987 and Neuro-sama.
On Jan. 1, Neuro set a new Twitch Hype Train record, reaching level 111—with progress halting 56 percent of the way to level 112. When the locomotive finally reached the station, Vedal’s channel had racked up 84,904 subscriptions and 1,201,226 Bits overall with more than 16,000 members of the swarm watching live as it happened.
“We couldn't have broken that record without me! I take full credit - you're welcome.” Neuro said on X.
Prior to this, PirateSoftware held the record at level 106 and 47 percent, set on April 1, 2024, while wearing a banana costume. He also held the record before that one, having reached level 55 twice, which was the cap for Twitch’s older Hype Train.
Related Article: Kai Cenat Breaks New Twitch Sub Record
And Thor isn’t giving up his crown just yet either, already confirming his plans to retaliate.
“Today @Vedal987 has beaten our world record Hype Train. The new record is Level 111 at 55% which smashes our Level 106 at 47%,” PirateSoftware said. “I cannot stress enough how awesome Vedal and their community are. That being said… On April 1st at 10:00am PT the goblins will return fire.”
What is a Twitch Hype Train?
A Hype Train is an artificial way for Twitch to drive engagement for streams by providing exclusive rewards and bonuses to users who support streamers while one is going on. It can only be started with enough support from the community, thought he “kickoff threshold” can be customized by each streamer.
Depending on what level the Hype Train reaches, everyone who supports the stream by subscribing, gifting a sub, or giving Bits, and more will receive access to rewards. This includes exclusive emotes like BleedPurpleHD, HeyHeyGuys, PogChomp, and KappaInfinite, with the latter only being unlocked if you can get the Hype Train to level 100.
For a full breakdown on Hype Trains, you can view Twitch’s official guide that includes every method of increasing levels and how to set one up.
Who are Vedal987 and Neuro-sama?
Neuro-sama is an AI VTuber programmed by Vedal987, a programmer, developer, and content creator. Combined, Neuro, on Vedal’s channel, has 677,800 followers on Twitch 445,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Neuro uses various AI programs and text-to-speech to talk with chat and other creators who appear on stream, mostly in the Just Chatting category. She was originally programmed to play games and has even played titles like GeoGuessr.
Vedal often co-hosts steams with Neuro, using his own model—a simple green turtle—to sit on screen while working on programming or interacting with chat. In 2024 alone he made updates to Neuro that allow her to do things like call people on Discord, time out users in Twitch chat, and more.
Related Article: Valkyrae Returns to Twitch With Big Announcement
The odd duo broke the Twitch Hype Train record during Neuro’s second ever subathon, which started on Dec. 19 with a new model reveal and other festivities.