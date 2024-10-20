Everything We Know About Gohan Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features a massive roster of 181 playable characters, a unique battle format, and an immersive story mode that has longtime Dragon Ball fans captivated with the amount of content available.
However, despite the biggest roster in Dragon Ball history and an entire list of future Dragon Ball DLC characters waiting to be released, fans are still requesting for even more characters to be added to the game. One of these characters is Gohan’s evil counterpart, Gohan Black.
Here is your guide to everything we know about Gohan Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, how to unlock his storyline in Gohan’s story mode, if he is a playable character, and who he is.
Who is Gohan Black?
Gohan Black is the evil counterpart to Goku’s son, Gohan, after the evil Supreme Kai apprentice, Zamasu, takes host of his body instead of the original storyline of taking Goku’s body.
So everything that the wildly popular Goku Black did in the Dragon Ball universe now becomes Gohan Black’s doing as the heroes try and push back against the wrongdoer’s evil advancements.
How to unlock Gohan Black What-If Scenario?
Those looking to unlock the Gohan Black What-If scenario must first unlock the episode “Defend Earth from the Frieza Force!”. In this scenario, you will need to take down Frieza and his army in under two minutes to unlock a branching path, similar to unlocking the Frieza Revived Branching Path in Frieza’s Story mode.
Once that is done, players will see an alternate storyline of Gohan becoming the strongest fighter in the Universe as Zamasu takes note of his exceptional fighting skills. This then ultimately leads to the Gohan Black storyline where Future Trunks warns everyone about Gohan Black.
What is Gohan Black’s What-If Story Mode Episode?
Gohan Black is featured as a non-playable boss character in Gohan’s Saga Arc, “The Strongest Warrior” episode three, “A Reunion, and a New Enemy!” as a possible What-If scenario for the evil and popular Goku Black. This What-If scenario depicts the alternate scenario of Zamasu choosing to swap bodies with Gohan instead of Goku in the game as Gohan and Future Trunks come face to face with the alternate version himself.
While this was a cool scenario that had fans excited for Gohan’s story mode, one of the biggest complaints from fans was that Gohan Black was unplayable himself.
How to play as Gohan Black in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?
Players were initially disappointed at the prospect of Gohan Black being unplayable, despite featuring as a What-If scenario in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. However, recent news has featured Ultimate Gohan Black through a V-Jump scan through the Twitter page DbSparkingNews.
Now, recent updates for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has revealed playable footage of Gohan Black in the game through custom battles in modded versions of the game.
Players will need a special code to input into custom battles where they will be able to play as Gohan Black. However, the recent footage of Gohan Black has revealed a special Gohan Black Kamehameha that was not a featured move for the original what-if scenario. So it is likely that fans will finally be able to play as Gohan Black without any mod custom battles, likely as a DLC character.
