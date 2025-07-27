These PlayStation Exclusives Could Be Headed to PC, Switch 2, and Mobile
Sony is making a lot of moves in the background to try and sure up its position in the gaming space as publishers and developers alike face a growing number of problems. This now includes advancing its plans for bringing various PlayStation titles or IP to other platforms like the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.
According to a recent job listing for a senior director of multiplatform and account management, Sony is looking for someone to fill a leadership role that will shape and execute on strategies for PlayStaion Studios software titles for “all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware.” The listing notes Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo and mobile as areas of focus, which would be a departure from Sony’s previous strategy in a few key ways.
What is PlayStation Doing With Mobile, PC, and Nintendo Publishing?
Whoever gets that multiplatform and account management position is being charged with “optimizing title profitability” while focusing on releases and expanding the multiplatform strategies and partnerships for PlayStation. This likely means that, on top of the current pipeline of projects that are being ported to PC or developed for mobile, Sony is actively looking to change its publishing approach to engage more players without a noticeable delay.
The answer is simple, exclusives aren’t driving consumers to platforms that don’t have the name Nintendo tied to them. That means Sony, Microsoft, and third-party developers aren’t going to get the numbers they want by releasing platform exclusives the same way they have in the past, and that has been apparent in Xbox games now appearing on PlayStation consoles and this apparent change coming from PlayStation.
“People who buy a hardware system these days, they’re doing it because of the ecosystem, because of their friends list. You’re not going to get people to transition consoles because of exclusives anymore. We’re way beyond that point,” Circana director and analyst Mat Piscatella said on The Game Business. “People are entrenched into their systems. And bringing the content to them is the only way to win. And that is what everyone is doing, except for Nintendo they tend to do their own thing. Even they could benefit from it, but of course they won’t, that’s not their MO.”
Microsoft already realized this and started releasing first party games day-and-date on PC through its own marketplace and Steam over the last few years. Over the last 12 months, the company has even released Xbox games on PlayStation consoles, with Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle going on to be successes on the platform.
What PlayStation Games Could Come to PC, Nintendo, and Mobile?
We have already seen Sony move to release the PlayStation published Helldivers 2 on Xbox platforms this August, but a change in approach to multiplatform publishing will likely see things speed up a bit. This means more titles will have fewer delays from when they release on PlayStation consoles to a launch on PC or other consoles.
Xbox will likely see less of a benefit from this, but Nintendo consoles could see an influx of PlayStation published games in the coming years on Switch 2, while PC players get a faster turnaround time on “exclusives” like Spider-Man or God of War. Here are some of the games that could see ports in the coming years, with future installments potentially seeing day-and-date releases if Sony really shakes things up.
- Gran Turismo 7
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Bloodborne
- Demon’s Souls
- Astro Bot
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4
- Classic God of War trilogy
- The Last Guardian
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Gravity Rush franchise
- Infamous franchise
- Sly Cooper franchise
- Ratchet and Clank franchise
- Jak and Daxter franchise
- Knack
This could also apply to upcoming games like Marvel's Wolverine, Saros, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
Looking at this list, a lot of those older games or collections would make a huge splash on PC, and specifically Nintendo Switch. Switch 2 could also be a great home for games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Returnal, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us that have already been ported to PC.
Mobile is a bit different, since most newer games wouldn’t be able to properly run as ports on phones. But we already know PlayStation has teams working on games specifically for that ecosystem, so we might see news on games featuring known PlayStation IP or ports of older games to mobile in the near future.
Related Article: Every Confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 Game Launching in 2025
PlayStation Crossplatform Publishing - Business and Esports Impact
We won’t know the impact of this potential pivot until it happens, but it could lead to fewer exclusives on non-Nintendo platforms, or at least timed exclusivity being less of a hindrance for first-party games that would eventually release on systems like PC. This includes multiplayer games that would have larger communities or more competitive scenes if they were released simultaneously on every platform possible.
PlayStation fans have been desperately waiting for a port of Bloodborne basically since the game released. As it becomes less and less accessible, it becomes more challenging to grow the speedrunning community for one of the most celebrated games of the last 20 years. While there's no guarantee, this is one of the announcements people will really be keeping an eye out for.
A move like this might also help more games see initial success, because the more people that can access a game, the more people who might buy it.