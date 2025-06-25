PlayStation Plus Free Monthly Games for July Includes Legendary Fighting Game and Diablo 4
PlayStation Plus subscribers continue to rake in some excellent games every month, and the games going out as part of the Essentials incentives for July are a sizable step up from the last few months.
Just like every month, the PlayStation Plus Essential tier gives subscribers three games they can claim and add to their library for free. July is headlined by Diablo IV, but the other titles offer gamers a solid fighting game to dive into, along with a lighter puzzle experience.
PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games Lineup - July 2025
The three games dropping as claimable titles for the monthly PlayStation Plus Essential lineup are Diablo IV, King of Fighters XV, and Jusant.
Diablo IV is far and away the highlight title this month, giving players access to the latest iteration of Blizzard‘s award-winning action RPG series in its entirety. This should be the Standard Edition of the game, which usually retails for $49.99, and won’t include any DLC content, such as the Vessel of Hatred expansion.
For competitive gamers, King of Fighters XV is a fantastic fighting game that still has a solid playerbase despite SNK releasing Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves earlier this year. You won’t have access to the DLC, but as a PS Plus subscriber, you will get a free Classic Leona DLC costume.
Jusant is the smallest of the three games but it offers a unique experience where you must scale a tower alone, using all of the tools you gain along the way to puzzle out the best path to reach your goal while also piecing together what has happened to the world around you.
If you want to claim these games for yourself, you must subscribe to PlayStation Plus at any level—Essential, Extra or Premium. You only need to reach the Essential tier to access these games and add them to your library. However, the higher you go, the more games you will have access to via the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.
You will be able to download any PS Plus game you claim via the monthly game giveaways even after they are no longer available, so long as you are subscribed to PS Plus.
PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games - Esports Impact
Diablo IV has some online components with leaderboards and a thriving scene of speedrunners trying to one up each other, rest in pieces to Elon Musk’s claim on some top times.
King of Fighters XV is getting one last big hurrah as a main title this year, as it is still appearing at major fighting game tournaments and has a spot at the SNK World Championship 2025. Giving the game away for free on arguably its largest platform will hopefully infuse it with new players as the game’s competitive scene fades slightly in favor of the newer Fatal Fury entry.
Fighting game esports fans can check out last year's Evo for some of the best KoF moments. Those top players like Xiaohai will likely be the headliners in the Fatal Fury bracket at the upcoming Esports World Cup.