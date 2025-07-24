PlayStation Plus Members Get the Best Marvel Rivals Skin for Free This Month
Sony and Microsoft often include complimentary bonuses in their subscription services to offer a little extra to their most loyal customers. These bonuses can be a variety of things, such as rotating monthly free games, for example. One bonus that PlayStation Plus members will be familiar with are the PS+ Packs that allow PlayStation Plus subscribers to get some free stuff in their favorite games.
For the next PS+ Pack, Sony aims to make Marvel Rivals fans happy. The Overwatch-inspired hero shooter, which was released in December of last year, took the gaming world by storm upon its release. The crossover of dozens of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains (the rights to some of which are owned by Sony themselves) and some of their more obscure characters getting a chance in the spotlight felt like a breath of fresh air for fans of the hero shooter genre who felt like Overwatch 2 was missing the mark.
One of the most notorious heroes in Marvel Rivals is the healer Jeff the Land Shark. His ultimate, allowing him to eat the entire enemy team and just suicide off the map with zero counterplay if you get caught, has frustrated new and/or low elo players, and it's Jeff players who are getting a free costume from Sony.
What Is In The Next PlayStation Plus Pack?
The next PS+ Pack contains the Jeff the Land Shark "Incognito Dolphin" bundle and 300 additional Chrono Tokens for use in the battle pass. It's available in the PlayStation 5 store and is free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers.
The "Incognito Dolphin" bundle contains:
- Jeff the Land Shark Incognito Dolphin: Costume
- Jeff the Land Shark Incognito Dolphin: MVP
- Jeff the Land Shark Incognito Dolphin: Spray
- Jeff the Land Shark Incognito Dolphin: Nameplate
On top of that bundle, the PS+ Pack also comes with the aforementioned 300 bonus Chrono Tokens which players can use to unlock rewards in Marvel Rivals' battle passes.
What Is The Esports Impact Of This Bundle?
Free skins are always a fun bonus for players and can often result in the pick rate of certain heroes in games going up when a large chunk of players are given a free skin for one specific hero. Per Marvel Rivals' official website, Jeff the Land Shark is one of the most popular heroes in console competitive, with an 11.95% pick rate despite having a below 50% win rate.
That means there are already a lot of Jeff the Land Shark players who will likely be excited to get this skin. It also means there are a ton of competitive console players who see Jeff in a lot of their games, and it's possible that being given a free skin for him could cause them to finally try out the hero they commonly see in their games.
With the Marvel Rivals PlayStation Cups going on monthly this year, we could also potentially see an increase in the amount of Jeff the Land Sharks getting played in those as well.