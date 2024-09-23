PlayStation State of Play to Cover 20 Games
Sony is gearing up for a run of announcements, starting with the date for the next PlayStation State of Play. The announcement broadcast will take play on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6pm ET.
According to Sony, the State of Play will cover over 20 games and last a little over 30 minutes.
This broadcast takes place just days before Sony is expected to showcase the PlayStation 5 Pro at the Tokyo Game Show. With another showcase on the horizon, it's unclear what sort of reveals or further details to expect.
Sony has revealed major announcements in its State of Play showcases, but with the PS5 Pro looming large, it is possible that we will see a focus on games that will utilize the new machine's performance power.
Last year, the September State of Play dropped several important announcements including:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date
- Spider-Man 2 trailer
- Resident Evil 4 DLC
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Story Trailer
- PS5 Deep Earth Collection
- Baby Steps announcement
- Roblox for PS4 release date
- Tales of Arise expansion
- Foamstars open beta
- Helldivers 2 trailer