PlayStation State Of Play Scheduled During Tokyo Game Show: What to Expect
With Xbox dropping the ball for the last couple of generations and Nintendo not even trying to compete anymore, and just doing their own thing entirely with handhelds, Sony has taken firm control over the console space with the PS4 and now the PlayStation 5.
For many console gamers, the PS5 is the only viable option on the market, as it consistently releases the exclusive titles that matter most. PlayStation exclusives continuously generate large amounts of hype, contend for game of the year, and sell extremely well.
The PS5 continues to sell well, and fans continue to crave more of the great games that initially drew them to the console. One of Sony's favorite ways to showcase upcoming updates and new releases is through their State of Play broadcasts. These broadcasts are conducted periodically to showcase new information about DLCs and upcoming releases, and there is now information on an upcoming State of Play.
When Is The Next PlayStation State Of Play?
It's been announced that the next PlayStation State of Play broadcast will take place tomorrow, September 24, 2025. The time the broadcast begins will depend on the viewers time zone.
The broadcast will begin at these times:
Time
Time Zone
2:00 PM
PT
5:00 PM
ET
11:00 PM
CEST
What Will Be In The Upcoming State Of Play?
So far, nothing is confirmed as to what exactly will be shown in the State of Play. There are a variety of titles fans should expect to see in the event, however. The broadcast will run for over 35 minutes, so Sony needs to have a substantial amount of information to showcase.
That being said, there are two huge titles coming to PlayStation that fans should expect to see in the broadcast. These two titles are Ghost of Yotei and Silent Hill f. The latter is set to release the following day after the State of Play, and it would be smart for Sony and Konami to want to generate some last-minute attention and buzz around the title right before its launch.
Ghost of Yotei is the highly anticipated sequel to the great Ghost of Tsushima from a few years ago. The title is set to launch on October 2, 2025 only a couple weeks after this State of Play. Being a PS5 exclusive not coming to PC at all, Sony is going to want to guarantee as many people are buying it as possible.
What Is The Esports Impact Of This State Of Play?
Sony is certainly not a company known for creating hyper-competitive gaming experiences, with most noteworthy PlayStation exclusives of the last two generations being over-the-shoulder third-person single-player action games with a heavy emphasis on narrative and characters.
That does not mean they never try competitive experiences occasionally. MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls is an upcoming 4v4 tag team fighting game set to release in 2026. Most fighting games end up being highly competitive and lend themselves to entertaining and incredibly exciting experiences with high esports potential.
Even though there's no confirmation on what titles will be shown off and talked about, there's an incredibly high chance that MARVEL Tokon is spoken about at some point during the State of Play broadcast. With 2XKO moving into early access and Tokon having recently completed its own closed beta, this is an opportunity for Tokon to take back the spotlight and give players more info on what to expect as we gear up for the year of Tag Fighters in 2026.