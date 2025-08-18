Pokémon Champions Brings Big Changes to Competitive Play in 2026 as Main VGC Title
Competitive Pokémon fans were treated to quite the surprise during the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, with The Pokémon Company officially announcing that Pokémon Champions will be the official home of the Pokémon VGC during the 2025 season.
Initial confusion turned into pure excitement in the Anaheim Convention Center as a new Pokémon Champions trailer confirmed the game would be part of the 2026 Play! Pokémon circuit as the official VGC software, replacing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We also got a few glimpses at just what Champions has in store with some extra info.
Pokémon Champions set to take over the Pokémon Competitive World in 2026
As officially announced on Aug. 17 following the VGC Masters finals at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, Pokémon Champions will be where VGC is played for at least the majority of the next competitive season. We still don’t have a release date for the game, which does complicate things, however.
As confirmd by The Pokémon Company, once Champions releases in 2026, players can participate in Ranked Battles and VGC competitions.
“Starting in 2026, Pokémon Champions will be used as the VGC software for the Pokémon World Championships and for Championship Series events leading up to Worlds,” TPC said. “Pokémon can be brought from Pokémon HOME into Pokémon Champions to assemble powerful teams. Cross-platform support will also permit players to compete on either Nintendo Switch systems or mobile devices.”
TPC also notes that Scarlet and Violet may still be used for in certain regions or spaces for Championship Series events depending on circumstances.
The initial regulation when tournaments make the swap to Champions will feature Mega Evolved Pokémon as the main battle mechanic, moving the game away from Terastallization for a time, though the mechanic will also be usable in Champions at some point. Future battle mechanics such as Dynamax and Z-Moves could also make a return thanks to the new Omni Ring, which the player characters in Champions use to access things like Mega Evolution.
Pokémon Champions Will Be Free, With a Paid Option Too
Along with some good gameplay details, such as Mega Dragonite being available in the game, and confirmation of both crossplay and cross-save between the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 and mobile versions of the game, we also have a bit more info on Champions’ “cost.”
As expected, Pokémon Champions will be a “free-to-start” game across all platforms, though a “Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack” bundle is mentioned for the Switch and Switch 2 versions. This could mean the game has a structure where players can purchase software bundles featuring additional content or cosmetics, since we already know microtransactions are being limited strictly to elements outside of core gameplay.
That includes the Victory Points needed to train or rent Pokémon in Champions, which was previously noted as something that “cannot be directly purchased” and will instead be earned or given out in-game. There will surely be some type of cosmetic-centric battle pass and other enticing microtransaction options, though we will hear more about those and the paid option for Champions closer to its official release date next year.
Pokémon Champions - 2026 Esports Impact
With Pokémon Champions becoming the official VGC software for 2026, it is unclear if the Pokémon franchise will ever pivot back to the competitions being hosted within a main series release again.
The accessibility and potential for varied regulations provided by Champions, while not having to abide by other gameplay restrictions, seems too good to pass up compared to constantly shifting around alongside a separate core gameplay experience. That doesn’t mean the classic turn-based combat will stop being a focus of new Pokémon games, it just might not need to be as heavily balanced or cater to online play as much any more moving forward.
This will be a very odd year to start for VGC, as we will enter the 2026 season as early as September, when major events like the Frankfurt and Monterrey Pokémon Regional Championships begin running as premiere events. These will still feature Scarlet and Violet as the main game, using Regulation H and eventually the new Mythical Pokémon-inclusive Regulation J, thus splitting the competitive season into two parts once it swaps to Champions.
Despite how it might impact the flow of things at events, most players and fans are excited to see Champions take over as the main VGC title for at least the 2026 season.
The early focus on Megas at the core of its first ranked ruleset and the potential to add or remove mechanics to spice up future regulations is very appealing, and much more dynamic than just limiting something like the use of Pokémon classifications. Even with some Pokémon not being available at the start, the sheer variety that Champions has the ability to unlock for competitive play, paired with its already documented accessibility as a free-to-start title, is energizing the Pokémon community.
Considering the other areas of change for Play! Pokémon, including the introduction of PokémonXP, a new fan experience that will level up the World Championships in San Francisco next August. More details on this event and Pokémon Champions will be shared later.