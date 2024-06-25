Pokémon Company Removes AI Art From Illustration Contest
The Pokémon Company has responded after AI art ended up in the top 300 of its Pokémon Illustration Contest 2024.
The Pokémon TCG community was largely enraged when they spotted what was very likely AI art in the list of top 300 finalists for the card art contest. Many voiced frustration with AI art in general while others felt the AI art took the spots of "real" artists. Despite many trainers calling out the judges for not spotting AI, the Pokémon Company didn't seem to take notice.
Now, the Pokémon Company has offered an official response.
Pokémon Responds to AI Art Allegations
On the Pokémon TCG's official X account, the company stated that it has become aware that some of the entrants have "violated the official contest rules." Those entrants have since been disqualified and "additional artists" who entered art have been selected to join the top 300 in their place.
"We're committed to upholding the integrity of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest and appreciate the fans' continued support as we celebrate the artistic abilities o the talented Pokémon community," the statement read.
The Pokémon community responded with positivity to the statement. Many thanked them for booting the AI art and allowing more artists to be in the quarter-finals.