Esports illustrated

Pokémon Company Removes AI Art From Illustration Contest

The Pokémon TCG community has spoken and AI has now been removed from the Illustration Contest 2024.

Olivia Richman

Priya Rao Creation

The Pokémon Company has responded after AI art ended up in the top 300 of its Pokémon Illustration Contest 2024.

The Pokémon TCG community was largely enraged when they spotted what was very likely AI art in the list of top 300 finalists for the card art contest. Many voiced frustration with AI art in general while others felt the AI art took the spots of "real" artists. Despite many trainers calling out the judges for not spotting AI, the Pokémon Company didn't seem to take notice.

Now, the Pokémon Company has offered an official response.

Pokémon Responds to AI Art Allegations

On the Pokémon TCG's official X account, the company stated that it has become aware that some of the entrants have "violated the official contest rules." Those entrants have since been disqualified and "additional artists" who entered art have been selected to join the top 300 in their place.

"We're committed to upholding the integrity of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest and appreciate the fans' continued support as we celebrate the artistic abilities o the talented Pokémon community," the statement read.

The Pokémon community responded with positivity to the statement. Many thanked them for booting the AI art and allowing more artists to be in the quarter-finals.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/News