Pokémon Go Promo Codes: How to Redeem January 2025
A new year means more new content for Pokémon Go, and additional opportunities to redeem special promo codes for free items and rewards.
Most Pokémon Go events offer free content for all players, along with additional ticketed stuff that you pay to unlock. Along with that, Niantic tends to drop promo codes for the game you can redeem to claim free items like Poké Balls or unlock special content such as Pokémon encounters or avatar accessories. As we approach Pokémon Day 2025 and another new season of Pokémon Go, here are all of the codes available to redeem in January.
All Active Pokémon Go Promo Codes (January 2025)
Here are the active codes to use in Pokémon Go for January 2025, updated as new codes become available or old codes expire.
Code
Reward
Expiration Date
FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON
Promo avatar hoodie
Jan. 4, 2025
You only have until Jan. 4 to claim the FENDI x FRGMT x POKÉMON collection items in-game before it is gone, likely forever.
If you want to keep up with new codes for yourself, you should pay attention to Pokémon Go’s January event schedule and see what content is coming to a phone near you soon.
How to Redeem Pokémon Go Promo Codes
In order to redeem Pokémon Go Promo Codes you will need to visit the game’s website and connect your account. You can no longer claim a code directly from the Pokémon Go app on any device.
- Head to the Pokémon Go store on your browser
- Sign into your Pokémon Go account using one of the available methods
- Enter an active promo code from the above list
- Press "Apply" and then launch your Go app to see your confirmation message
- If you don't see the message or your rewards, try closing the app and relaunching it