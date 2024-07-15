Pokémon GO Redeem Codes — New Codes and How to Use Them
Pokémon GO trainers are no stranger to grinding to get the items they need to dominate in battle. It can be a bit easier if you have the right codes to redeem. Here are all of the Pokémon GO redeem codes for July!
Codes in Pokémon GO unfortunately don't last forever. You'll need to use the following codes while they're still active.
New Pokémon GO Codes For July 2024
- TLFG6HLKRDFGT – 100 Lunar Fusion Energy for Pokémon Go Fest Day 4
- SXHCTVYDHTPVU – 100 Solar Fusion Energy for Pokémon Go Fest Day 3
- PQV2VFB9LD46E – 100 Lunar Fusion Energy for Pokémon Go Fest day 2
- LFR5CQZ7852CP – 100 Solar Fusion Energy for Pokémon Go Fest Day 1
- 7QJ6P2NX2U7KX – Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza timed research
- GOFEST2024 – Free Premium Battle Pass and Incubator when used in the web store with purchase
- FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON – In-game FENDI x FRGMT x POKÉMON hoodie
How to Redeem Pokémon GO Codes
If you want to use current codes, you can't do it inside the Pokémon GO app itself. You actually have to go online and visit the Pokémon GO store. Here, enter the code you want and press "Apply." When you open your app you should get a confirmation message.
Remember, you'll need to have a Pokémon GO account and be signed in for this to work. Make sure you are logged into your same account both on the site and the app.
If you don't see the confirmation message in the app, you may need to close it entirely and relaunch it. This will hopefully allow the items to appear.