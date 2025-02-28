Pokémon Legends Z-A - Release Date, New Battle System, and More Explained
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is going to change how Pokémon games function moving forward by introducing a new battle system and additional mechanics that might even be adopted in other main series titles.
On Pokémon Day 2025, The Pokémon Company finally showed off a new trailer and actual gameplay for Legends: Z-A, revealing key elements of the game for the first time. This includes how Mega Evolution and battle system are changing, the game’s Starter Pokémon, and teasing additional content that wasn’t featured in Legends: Arceus.
When Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A Release?
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is slated to release in late 2025. This likely means the game will drop on a date like Nov. 21 based on previous Pokémon title releases in a similar timeframe.
As noted by translator PokeSuutamie, the Japanese Pokémon Presents listed the game for an Autumn release rather than generalizing late 2025. This means the game has a release window between something like Sept. 23 and late November based on the Japanese seasonal calendar.
Legends: Z-A will be playable on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, based on backward compatibility. There are some leaks that have pointed to a potential Switch 2 version of the game with upgraded performance being in the works, though no proof of that has been officially confirmed.
What Are the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Starter Pokémon?
Pokémon Legends: Z-A will let players pick between Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile as their Starter Pokémon when journeying through Lumiose City.
This is an odd trio since Chikorita and Totodile are both from Gen II while Tepig is from Gen V. In Legends: Arceus, all three Starters were from different generations—Rowlet from Gen VII, Cyndaquil from Gen II, and Oshawott from Gen V. That also explains why they might have decided against using a full Gen II lineup, seeing as Cyndaquil was already used and got a new Hisuian Typhlosion variant in the previous Legends title.
The expectation is that Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will receive new third-stage evolutions like the Starter trio from Legends: Arceus or Mega Evolutions to fit the returning mechanic in Z-A. The only hint we have at either is Chikorita apparently learning Disarming Voice via level up in the trailer, which it has not previously been able to do, either pointing to a movepool change, which is common for new games, or maybe a Fairy-type inclusion somewhere along the line.
When Does Pokémon Legends: Z-A Take Place?
Based on the initial trailer, Pokémon Legends: Z-A looks to take place an undisclosed amount of time after X and Y, making it somewhat of a sequel set in the future.
We know the game is set in the “future” based on all the advanced technology being used in the urbanization of Lumiose City. This shows that the Legends sub-series for Pokémon can be used in a diverse number of ways moving forward, not just in specific time periods.
The new trailer also showed how most of the game will take place in Lumiose City, clarifying one of the most confusing elements of the initial reveal.
Lumiose City will be a living, growing environment that changes throughout the game. It also includes Wild Zones where species of wild Pokémon can live, and you can catch and battle them with few restrictions. We still need more information about the city and these zones, but it does look like there are requirements to unlock some of them as you progress through the game.
Legends: Arceus was also technically a sequel to the original Diamond and Pearl if you dig into the lore, however, Z-A appears to be following up on where Gen VI left off in some way. The inclusion of Zygarde as a likely key plot point, which X and Y failed to do, AZ returning, and Lumiose City being the main location all point to this being a sequel.
AZ’s hotel will actually serve as your base of operation during the game too.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Real Time Battle System, Explained
Arguably, the biggest piece of content shown in the new trailers is the updated Pokémon Legends: Z-A battle system, which looks to take some elements from Legends: Arceus and shift them into a more real-time style with fewer limitations.
Instead of using a standard Pokémon gameplay formula and adding new elements like Strong and Agile Style, Legends: Z-A is moving away from turn-based combat and into a real-time system. Each move will have altered properties for this style of battle compared to their turn-based counterpart, such as Stealth Rock setting up obstacles floating in the air to block and damage an enemy if they run into them.
The Pokémon Company noted that “precicse timing” is key to mastering this new system, with players actually being able to guide their Pokémon around the battlefield with their one movements. This can lead to better positioning and even let a Pokémon dodge incoming attacks.
In a way, Legends: Z-A is mixing traditional Pokémon combat with something closer to Xenoblade Chronicles, rewarding players for learning how to time their attacks and Pokémon switches along with positioning in a battle. Here is the full explanation given by TPC:
“In previous Pokémon video game series titles, Pokémon’s actions were turn-based. In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Trainers and their Pokémon will move around in real time during battles, and Pokémon will unleash their moves when their Trainers command them to. New gameplay mechanics include precise timing for swapping out Pokémon or using moves, the different lengths of time moves will take to launch, and the total area the moves will impact.”
As for things like catching, it appears Legends: Z-A is keeping most of that Legends: Arceus introduced in terms of being able to catch Pokémon with or without battling them.
You can still throw Poké Balls outside of a battle or use your Pokémon to weaken them before attempting to catch them. There does look to be a new stun animation that activates when you knock out a wild Pokémon instead of ending the battle immediately, potentially giving you a better chance to catch Pokémon before a battle ends if you score a KO.
How Does Mega Evolution Work in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?
Mega Evolution is back in Legends: Z-A, though it does function a bit differently than in previous games.
It looks like Pokémon can still Mega Evolve and will gain massive boosts to their stats. However, Mega Evolution is now on a timer that runs down while in use, meaning you only have a limited about of time to use that boost in the new real-time battle system before the Pokémon likely reverts back to normal.
We do not know if a Pokémon needs to, or will be able to, hold a Mega Stone during battle, or if Mega Evolution can happen without one in Z-A. We also have no idea if Pokémon retain Abilities in this game, so some Mega Pokémon might not be as powerful, depending on how the mechanic functions.
For reference, Legends: Arceus did not feature Held Items or Pokémon Abiltiies, so that is why players are speculating on those mechanics specifically. Both could easily make a return in Z-A, we just have no confirmation yet.
Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A Feature Online or Ranked Battles?
Pokémon Legends: Z-A has a much better chance to feature an online or ranked battle mode than Legends: Arceus did, though we still have no confirmation that it will happen.
Legends: Z-A’s real-time battle system isn’t the best kind of combat to implement into an online space, but it is much more viable at a competitive level than the simplified system of Legends: Arceus, which featured no online battling at all. Again, there was no confirmation for online play, but the chance is still there once we see more details.
At the end of the Z-A trailer, a small teaser for what looked like Prism Tower and the message “This is a promotion match announcement” was shown. Some players are taking this to mean Z-A will include a deeper approach to battling and introduce online to the Legends series, though it could also mean a story element revolving around battle rankings or a Battle Tower system will be featured instead.
If Legends: Z-A does indeed lean into its real-time combat with a true ranked mode, it opens the door for a brand new style of esports competition for the game. Only time will tell, but with VGC growing rapidly (recently holding the biggest tournament in its history), now seems to be the right time to push competition Pokemon into new regions.
Either way, it looks like Legends: Z-A will put a deeper focus on battling than Legends: Arceus did, to what extent, we will have to wait and find out.