Pokémon Takes the Fight to Palworld
The Pokémon Company has finally followed through with its lawsuit threat against Palworld.
Nintendo and Pokémon have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair Inc., the creators of Palworld. This follows a previous statement from Pokémon about the similar designs in Palworld as gamers continued to draw comparisons.
The statement from January 2024 read: "We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future.”
The investigation has apparently led to a lawsuit.
Why Is Pokémon Suing Palworld?
The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair Inc. public, outlining details of "infringement" and "damage" the company has faced at the hands of Palworld.
Palworld initially launched at the start of 2024 to outstanding reviews from gamers who enjoyed the Pokémon-like creatures being used in more violent and sinister ways. The open-world survival aspect mixed with battling Pals was a big hit with gamers for a few months but it was the accusations of copying Pokémon designs that kept Palworld in the spotlight.
Now, Nintendo claims it will "continue to take necessary actions" against Palworld's "infringement of intellectual property."
Gamers' reactions to the lawsuit were largely on Pocketpair Inc's side. Nobody denied the similar designs but moreso felt that Pokémon and Game Freak should put this kind of effort towards its games instead of at suing another company.
For years, Pokémon fans have felt the games were lazy, incomplete, and glitchy but it seemed as though the company kept getting away with it because of its dominance in the monster capture genre. Many hoped that the popularity of Palworld would force Pokémon to work harder on its own games to win back fans.
This is especially true for Pokémon esports players and content creators who have long wished for more active balancing of the competitive meta and consistent support/communication. While Palworld does not yet have a PvP component, there have been rumors about a battle mode in a future update.