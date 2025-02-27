Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Starters Get New Tera Raids for Pokémon Day
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s days might be numbered, but Game Freak isn’t leaving the games behind just yet, as more updates are on the way in the coming weeks.
While the Scarlet and Violet announcements weren’t the flashiest part of Pokémon Day 2025, players still have a decent amount of content to look forward to through at least the end of the year. The Pokémon Company shared a glimpse of some upcoming updates happening through March, including a free giveaway.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Upcoming Events
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids
As expected, more special Tera Raids are dropping soon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time, players can take on 7-Star Raid featuring all three of the game’s featured Starter Pokémon—Meowscarada, Skelidirge, and Quaquaval.
Meowscarada, Skelidirge, and Quaquaval will each retain their main type as their Raid’s Tera Type, meaning you won’t have too much to worry about when preparing to face them. But don’t underestimate these Starters, as 7-Star Raids remain the most challenging type in Scarlet and Violet.
Here is the full schedule for all three Starter Raids:
Pokemon
Dates
Meowscarada
Feb. 28 to 6
Skelidirge
March 8 to 13
Quaquaval
March 14 to 20
TPC also teased a full lineup of pseudo-legendary Pokémon that will be coming in future 7-Star Raids as well. There was no specific schedule outside of showing Tyranitar first, but here is the full list of those Pokémon.
- Tyranitar
- Salamence
- Metagross
- Garchomp
- Hydreigon
- Goodra
- Kommo-o
- Dragapult
- Baxcalibur
Mass Outbreak Events
A new set of Mass Outbreak events is also coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There isn’t a specific theme to this grouping, however.
The entire Mass Outbreak event will run from Feb. 28 to March 20, featuring the following Pokémon spawning more frequently in outbreaks in these regions:
- Paldea: Charcadet, Smoliv, and Finizen
- Kitakami: Applin, Sewaddle, and Poliwag
- Blueberry Academy: Porygon, Scyther, and Lapras
Special Item Distribution via Mystery Gift
Along with the new Tera Raids, players can claim a free specialized case cover for their Rotom Phones, depending on which version they are playing.
You can get a Scarlet Case in Pokémon Scarlet or a Violet Case in Pokémon Violet, though they are exclusive to each version. All you need to do to claim them is enter a special code when using the Mystery Gift menu. And here is how you can redeem them.
- Open Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet and then access your menu using the X Button.
- Select Poké Portal and then Mystery Gift.
- Click on “Code/Password” and enter one of the following codes:
- SB00KC0VER to unlock the Scarlet Case in Pokémon Scarlet.
- VB00KC0VER to unlock the Violet Case in Pokémon Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Competitive Future
If it wasn’t clear by this slate of updates, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has limited time left in the spotlight as The Pokémon Company prepares to move on and focus on new games. This includes Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the newly announced Pokémon Champions.
We saw new footage of Pokémon Legends: Z-A for the first time since 2024, with a new trailer showing off a revamped gameplay system, Mega Evolutions, overworld traversal, and the game’s Starter Pokémon. It will release in late 2025, meaning Scarlet and Violet will mostly be left behind by casual players by the end of the year.
As for competitive play, Scarlet and Violet will still be used as the hub for Pokémon VGC for the foreseeable future, as Legends: Z-A does not appear to have any online battle elements and uses non-traditional battle systems. This could mean SV will remain the core VGC titles for at least another competitive season post-2025, or until Gen 10 releases.
Pokémon Champions might challenge that notion, as it is being developed solely as a title for battling on both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. If The Pokémon Company chooses to, it could move the future of VGC competition to that app moving forward, though that would remove a core component of main series Pokémon titles for some players, potentially detracting from their appeal as competitive titles.
We won’t know Scarlet and Violet’s competitive future until later this year, likely closer to the 2025 Pokémon World Championships in August.