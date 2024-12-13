Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island: Release Date and Card Details
Pokémon TCG Pocket is getting its next set release sooner than you might think, with 80 new cards set to absolutely change the game’s meta and give players more Pokémon to try and collect.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island drops on Dec. 17 as a new booster pack, though it is smaller than the original Genetic Apex. This will be the first new set added to the game since launch and will give you a glimpse of what the future of TCG Pocket could look like.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island Expansion Release Date and Details
The Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island Expansion will release on Dec. 17. This will be the game’s first expansion after launch, with The Pokémon Company also noting that the app has been downloaded over 60 million times globally.
Prior to launch, we don’t know ever card included in the set, but we do know there will be at least five new Pokémon ex and several new Trainer cards, such as Blue and Leaf, among the 80 new inclusions. This is huge news since Pokémon ex and Trainers are typically the backbones for TCG Pocket decks.
Of the Pokémon ex cards being added, we have seen Mew ex, Aerodactyl ex, and a Celebi ex. There will be more full art cards to collect, along with one new immersive art card according to some reports, though it has not been revealed yet—though it likely won’t be Mew since it already has a secret one you can unlock.