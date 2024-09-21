Pokémon TCG Pocket Pull Rates, Pack Prices Revealed
Pokémon TCG players have been closely monitoring information about the new mobile version as information begins to trickle out. Now, an analyst has discovered one of the most important details about the game's business model.
Pokémon content creator Light has highlighted on one particular part of the Pokémon TCG Pocket fine print regarding the pull rates, or how often certain types of cards will be inside the virtual packs. To align with gaming laws, the game will inform trainers of their chance to pull a certain card.
The details read:
- Diamond Card - 0.02% chance to pull
- 5-Star Card - 0.013% chance to pull
The low pull rate of rarer cards had Light joking that trainers would need to "prepare" their credit cards in order to collect digital cards.
How Much Will It Cost to Open Packs in TCG Pocket?
It's no secret that TCG Pocket will cost money to play. The app itself is free but there are plenty of opportunities to spend cash for cards.
The first way is Pack Hourglasses, an in-game currency that will "reduce the pack opening timer by one hour." Basically, this will let you open packs faster, even instantly if you use 12. These can be earned as well if you don't want to pay.
There's also Poke Gold, another in-game currency that can only be purchased with real money. Here is the price of Poke Gold in TCG Pocket:
- 5x Poke Gold costs $0.99
- 15x costs $2.99
- 50x costs $9.99
- 500x costs $99.99
Each Poke Gold reduces the pack opening timer by two hours. So you'll need 60 Poke Gold to open 10 booster packs, which is about $12. You can't use more than 720x Poke Gold per day, which gets you 120 packs or $150.
That's not all. There is also a Premium Pass for $9.99 that lets trainers open a third booster pack each day. This will also unlock Premium Missions. Completing these will get you promo cards, card sleeves, coins, and other accessories.