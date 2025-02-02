Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions $1,500 Umbreon Might Get A Reprint
The most expensive card in the latest Pokémon TCG set might already be getting a reprint that makes it easier for players to grab in new Prismatic Evolutions products.
According to a report from PokéBeach, both Umbreon ex and Espeon ex from Prismatic Evolutions will be featured in an upcoming product for the set that features both cards without players needing to pull them. However, there are still some questions about which version of these currently expensive cards we will see in the release.
PokéBeach confirmed that the upcoming Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection, which was previously revealed to be released on Sept. 26, will feature Umbreon ex and Espeon ex as the featured cards and likely figures.
This is huge news, as the current cost for the Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare from the set sits at roughly $1,633.92 on various secondhand websites and a PSA 10 graded copy potentially hitting at $8,547.56, according to PriceCharting. The Espeon ex SIR sits roughly in a tie for third most expensive in the set, with copies averaging out to around $332.77.
A Figure Collection box tends to include multiple booster packs from the featured set, along with at least one promo card and figure based on the Pokémon chosen for the product. Previously, the Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection included the following for Zacian and Zamazenta respectively for $59.99:
- One etched foil promo card featuring Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V
- One sculpted figure featuring Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta
- One collector’s pin featuring Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta
- 11 Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith booster packs
- 65 card sleeves featuring both Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta
- A Pokémon TCG Live code for the product
The Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection will likely use a slightly altered version of this format, but the real question is what version of the Umbreon and Espeon will be included. And there is still a chance you won't be able to find any unless The Pokémon Company heavily reprints these products.
The Crown Zenith version looks to have used Shiny versions of previously released Zacian V and Zamazenta V from the Sword and Shield Base Set, while the previously released Arceus V Figure Collection featured an alternate art promo for the god of Pokémon.
PokéBecah says that there is a possibility that new alternate versions of both Umbreon ex and Espeon ex will be released before this Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection drops in September, though none of the other special products from the set have featured reprints yet. The only exception is the “Surprise Box,” though that only featured the Double Rare, regular ex versions of the Eeveelutions from the set.
