Play Games with Pokimane Auction Reaches $500K in Just an Hour
If you want to game with Imane "Pokimane" Anys you're gonna have to pay. A lot.
A bit earlier today, June 15, Tiltify announced an auction with funds going towards the Immune Deficiency Foundation. The item up for auction that caught the most attention was called "Gaming Session With Pokimane." It was described as an "unforgettable experience" you can have with the top streamer, which had Pokimane jokingly raising her eyebrows.
But the idea of gaming with Pokimane — along with the promise of an unforgettable shared experience — definitely has caught the attention of many well-off content creators and influencers. There are currently over 200 bids and it's now going to cost you well over $500,000 at the time of writing to win a gaming session with Pokimane.
In just an hour, bidders have reached $500,000 (the possible max) in an attempt to game with Pokimane. Mark Cuban, a shark worth $5.4 billion, was the first to bid. But content creators Duke Dennis and FaZe Lucy started to get into an extreme bidding war soon after. In an attempt to beat Duke Dennis, FaZe Lucy bid $400,000 and then $500,000 right after.
But at the exact same time FaZe Lacy submitted her top bid, so did zomballr TTV. It's unclear what will happen now that two people have reached $500,000 in the exact same minute.
Even people involved with the auction were stunned at how fast it all happened.
But it's real. Check it out yourself here.