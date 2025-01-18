Possible Nintendo Direct in February... But Not The One Fans Want
After the Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo fans are hungry for what is next and don’t want to wait until April to hear more. Thankfully some new Switch content might be here sooner than expected, even if it isn’t exactly what people are craving.
During the Switch 2 reveal trailer, Nintendo announced a Nintendo Direct presentation for April 2 that will focus on the Switch 2 specifically. However, because of how the date format was structured in the image, some viewers thought the Direct would take place on Feb. 4—flipping the four and two in the date.
With the actual date for the Switch 2 presentation in everyone’s calendar following that bit of confusion, there is still a bit of Switch-related content to potentially look forward to in February.
According to two separate video game “insiders” Nate the Hate and Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, a Nintendo Direct will be happening in February. This broadcast will focus on the original Switch, with Nintendo likely to specify that ahead of time when officially announcing the broadcast if it happens.
The wording for this Direct should be something along the lines of how it will focus only on games and software coming to the Nintendo Switch and how no information regarding the Switch 2 will be featured in the presentation. There might be mention of the Nintendo Switch 2’s backward compatibility, though that would likely be the end of it.
As for what might be featured, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond still doesn’t have a date and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition hasn’t been in a Direct yet, even if it has gotten multiple trailers. Don’t expect to see any news about Pokémon Legends: Z-A in a potential broadcast, however, since that info will be saved for Pokémon Day 2025.
Depending on when the Switch 2 is released, we could get even more game reveals in a February Direct for the original Switch to fill any gaps in the calendar.