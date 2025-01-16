Past Leaks Suggest Possible Switch 2 Release Window - What We Know
The Nintendo Switch 2 was just unveiled this morning, along with basic information about the system and its game library. Although the trailer may have focused on showing off the beautiful new design, it also revealed more than expected about how the console will function.
RELATED: Nintendo Switch 2 Finally Revealed With New Mario Kart Footage
Nintendo didn't bother to give hopeful fans any release date to look forward to, but we do know that a direct is scheduled for April 2nd. The game titan announced today that the fun-filled Switch 2 is planned for a 2025 launch, which means that recent release date leaks might turn out to be true.
When is the Switch 2 Releasing?
Nintendo hasn't confirmed a release period for the Switch 2 yet, but it's probably hitting shelves within the next six months. Nate The Hate is the person who revealed today's trailer beforehand, and we now know he was right about the reveal date. As he's already made one correct prediction, there's reason to believe that his other suggestions may come true too.
The insider recently shared his interesting prediction that the Switch 2 may release around May or June of 2025. This timeline isn't out of the question, especially since the original Switch released in March. Even if Nate The Hate does know when a Switch 2 launch is likely, Nintendo can change the release window at any point.
ShiinaBR and other X influencers have been posting about the possible accuracy of past leaks this morning, filling players with wonder about Nintendo's newest console. We don't know what the future holds for the Switch 2, but it's evident that this reveal couldn't come at a better time since the Switch 1 is on its last legs.
NEXT: Surprise Leak Teases New Main Line Pokemon Game for Nintendo Switch 2