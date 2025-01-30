Price Changes Coming to Nintendo Switch Online in LATAM
Nintendo Switch Online enables players to utilize cloud storage, collaborate with friends in games like Mario Kart, access classic Nintendo games and more. The service requires a paid subscription. As of January 30, 2025, Nintendo announced that Nintendo Switch Online prices would change in the LATAM region. Let's explore everything we know about the price changes and which countries will be affected.
Nintendo Switch Online Announces Price Changes
On January 30 2025, Nintendo Switch Online users in the LATAM region began receiving official emails from Nintendo. The emails, originally in Spanish and Portuguese, read:
(Translated to English) This message is to inform you that there is going to be a change in the price of your Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Expansion Pack subscription ... You can view the validity period and manage any membership from your Nintendo Account or by logging into Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo SwitchTM system. You can turn off auto-renewal for your subscriptions at any time up to 48 hours before the end of the current period.- Nintendo via Email
These emails were not a public announcement and were reportedly only sent to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. For this reason, we don't have any additional confirmed information from Nintendo about the decision.
New LATAM Nintendo Switch Online Prices
Here's a quick list of the changing Nintendo Switch Online prices we know of so far. It's important to note that these prices may vary depending on which plans users have and their locations.
- Mexico: MX$ 1,599 > MX$ 1,999
- Brazil: R$ 262,99 > R$ 299,00
- Argentina: $76.899,00 > $93.079,00
Further price details will likely emerge in the upcoming few days.
When Will Nintendo Switch Online Prices Change?
According to the emails, Nintendo Switch Online prices will reportedly change beginning on March 1, 2025, at 0:00 PST. Nintendo notes that the updated price will automatically apply to any users who have the Autopay setting on for the next month.
Which Countries Will be Affected?
The following LATAM countries will reportedly be affected by the Nintendo Switch Online price increases, according to @CentroLEAKS on X.com:
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Perú
This list may evolve or change as Nintendo releases further information.
Community Reactions
The LATAM community is frustrated with these price changes. User @Wafashito comments (translated) "Oh no... this is... well, draw your own conclusions."
Nintendo has not yet released any comments on the pricing changes.