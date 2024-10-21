What Is Project Ethos — Release Date, Gameplay, Origins
2K Games is famous for its titles including NBA 2K24, Civilization VI and Borderlands. Now, it is diving into the competitive shooter world. The studio's newest title Project Ethos has entered a limited playtest, which players can enter via Twitch drops. Here's everything we know about Project Ethos including its format, release date, playtest and more.
What is Project Ethos?
Project Ethos describes itself as a "free-to-play, 3rd-person roguelike hero shooter." It is 2K Games' newest project in development. It takes place in a massive and highly detailed map that players can launch into to begin battle. The game is multiplayer, and it sports a futuristic style and colorful character designs. Players can party with each other and face enemy squads as well as bots around the map.
What makes Project Ethos unique?
Project Ethos will have a competitive progress system through an 'Institute', where players can make their way through ranks including bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond by collecting Cores. Uniquely, Cores are collected through not only eliminating enemies but also completing in-game objectives and completing extractions at locations throughout the map. The game currently contains two modes: a "Trials" mode where teams compete and collect Cores and a "Gauntlet" skill-based tournament matchmaking mode.
The game contains loot boxes similar to those in Fortnite with upgradeable weapons, armor and gadgets to experiment with. Shield mechanics reminiscent of Apex Legends are also present. Users can choose between unique Heroes who have different strengths. They can improve their Heroes further throughout matches using unique randomized Evolution pathways which grant them choices between multiple abilities when leveling up. All weapons and Heroes are sorted into different classes. Users can also use their Cores to gain Augments that strengthen their Heroes, Weapons and Abilities.
Since the title is a rogue-like which has many progression paths, it is extremely versatile and supports different playstyles. Users can opt to engage in heavy combat or choose instead to prioritize objectives and explore the map.
Project Ethos Release Date
Project Ethos currently has no set release date as it is still in development. However, the game will go through multiple playtest phases where gamers will have the chance to experience the shooter for themselves. The first playtest takes place this weekend from October 17-20th 2024. Others will follow in the future.
Joining Project Ethos' Playtest
To join Project Ethos' playtest, users have to receive a key from a Twitch drop. To accomplish this, follow these simple steps:
- Navigate to Twitch.
- Sign in and watch a stream in the "Project Ethos" category.
- After watching for a set amount of time, you will receive a Project Ethos playstest key drop.
- Claim this key by going to your Twitch Drops inventory page.
Project Ethos' first playtest will last from October 17-20th 2024. 2K plans to introduce more playtests in the future, so keep an eye out for additional opportunities to join.