Rainbow Six Siege Xbox Servers Are Down
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is iconic in the first-person shooter world. The game is gritty and competitive with innovative and intense combat. It is one of the most popular console shooters to date and its popularity seems to be growing. As of June 2nd, 2024, Rainbow Six Siege is unfortunately down on Xbox due to unforeseen server circumstances. The outage is part of a larger issue affecting all Xbox titles including famous names like Fortnite, XDefiant, VALORANT Console, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Rocket League and Overwatch. Here's everything we know about the shutdown as it unfolds.
When did Rainbow Six Siege's Xbox servers go down?
Rainbow Six Siege's Xbox servers shut down as part of a greater Xbox server issue sometime between 2:00 P.M. EST and 3:00 P.M. EST on June 2nd, 2024. Other popular Xbox titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, XDefiant, Fortnite and VALORANT Console, were also affected. At 2:55 P.M. EST, Xbox Support's Twitter.com account tweeted stating they are "aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live." Another tweet followed at 4:08 P.M. EST, where @XboxSupport notified the community that their "investigation is taking longer than expected" and thanked them for their "patience and reports."
As of 5:49 P.M. EST, Xbox Support tweeted that "investigation continues into issues impacting users ability to sign in to Xbox Live and services". The @XboxSupport account thanked the community for their patience. Further updates will ensue as the situation unfolds. As of 6:58 P.M. EST, the issue has persisted for over four hours.
When will Rainbow Six Siege's Xbox servers be back up?
While we have no idea when Xbox servers will be back online, we can assume from @XboxSupport's 4:08 P.M. EST update that reopenings may take longer than expected. This could range from hours to a day or more. Rainbow Six Siege's Xbox servers obviously cannot reopen until Xbox remedies its greater server issues.
@XboxSupport's 5:59 P.M. EST update is not any more promising — it may be a while until the issues get resolved. It seems the server outages will take time to fix and Rainbow Six Siege players might not return to crazy wall-bangs and angled peeks anytime soon. The server login issue is categorized as a "major outage" by the company, which is not a good sign.
Players can follow @XboxSupport on Twitter for real-time updates, or check the Xbox live status page for current info.
What issues will players experience on Rainbow Six Siege currently?
As of now, Xbox users are unable to log in on console. In addition, the community cannot log in to Xbox Live on Microsoft or PC platforms. Since players cannot log in to Xbox Live, they will be unable to play Rainbow Six Siege on Xbox until Xbox resolves the issue.
We have no idea when the Xbox maintenance will end — until then, players will just have to make do and touch grass instead. Keep watch for more updates as the situation unfolds. Plus, stay tuned for more Rainbow Six Seige esports and game news and updates!