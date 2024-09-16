Ranking FaZe Members Halfway Through the Subathon
FaZe Clan's 2024 Subathon is in full swing. The esports and entertainment org is hosting live streams through this September, and fans are tuning in on Twitch to support their favorite personalities. During the Subathon, FaZe members livestream 24/7 and participate in various pranks and challenges. As of September 15, the event is halfway over — let's check in on each FaZe member and where they stand in the Subathon's current rankings.
How do FaZe members gain Subathon points?
FaZe Clan members compete in various challenges to gain points during the FaZe Clan September Subathon. These challenges include a Love Island-themed event, a FaZe WWE competition, a FaZe Chopped cooking stream and more. Fans can find a full list of challenges and detailed point records at the FaZe official Subathon website.
FaZe Subathon 2024 Subscriber Counts
Here is each FaZe Subathon member's subscriber rank as of September 15, 2024, halfway through the event:
- Max: 49k Subs
- Ron: 33k Subs
- Jason: 31k Subs
- Lacy: 30k Subs
- Adapt: 10k Subs
- Silky: 10k Subs
Total: 163,000 Subs
First Place: Adapt, 700 Points
FaZe Adapt is a 27-year-old content creator with a history in Call of Duty esports. He has 5.88 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 461k followers on Twitch. Before joining FaZe, Adapt was affiliated with SoaR Gaming. Adapt stands at the top of the Subathon leaderboard with 700 accumulated points. His misadventures during this Subathon have included a haunted overnight stream with FaZe Rug, a date where he flexed his BO2 trickshot montage and a confrontation with a Barack Obama impersonator about the viral 'birds aren't real' conspiracy.
Second Place: Max, 100 Points
FaZe Max, also known as plaqueboymax, is a 21-year-old Twitch star with 1.2 million followers. He also has 963k subscribers on YouTube. Max is known for his reaction videos and comedy content, and he is ranked in second place in the 2024 FaZe Subathon with 100 points. During the Subathon, Max's 5$tar community hit 50k subs — the FaZe community celebrated this milestone.
Second Place (Tied): Silky, 100 Points
26-year-old FaZe Silky has 233k subscribers on YouTube and 605k on Twitch. He is famous for his Grand Theft Auto content and music video reactions. Silky is tied for second place in the 2024 FaZe Subathon with 100 points. His Subathon highlights include a trip to New York City with a 41 studio session and a diss track release.
Third Place: Ronaldo, 0 Points
21-year-old FaZe Ronaldo, also known as stableronaldo or Ron, has 3.4 million followers on Twitch and 670k subscribers on YouTube. Ron is famous for his Fortnite videos and is a pro Fortnite player signed to FaZe Clan who has previously played against Ninja. Ron is in third place in the 2024 Subathon with 0 points. During the Subathon, FaZe Ronaldo hit 30,000 Twitch subscribers. The FaZe streamers jumped in a pool and partied to celebrate.
Third Place (Tied): Lacy, 0 Points
FaZe Lacy is a professional Fortnite player signed to FaZe Clan as a streamer. He is also a Twitch star with 956k followers. 21-year-old Lacy has 263k subscribers on his YouTube account. Lacy is tied for third place in the 2024 Subathon with 0 points. FaZe Lacy's Subathon highlights include hosting a Barack Obama impersonator and reaching 20k subs.
Third Place (Tied): Jason, 0 Points
FaZe Jason is the final FaZe Clan member in the third-place Subathon tie with 0 points. Jason is a 21-year-old Fortnite creator with 727k followers on Twitch and 626k subscribers on YouTube. During the Subathon, Jason brought famed Twitch star Ludwig onto his stream and collaborated with Pokimane.
The FaZe Clan 2024 Subathon will continue until September 30th, 2024. Rankings are subject to change as the event progresses!