Red Bull is Hosting a Tetris Tournament with a High Flying Twist
Esports are beginning to evolve at a rapid pace, as it's not just dedicated gamers who care about virtual competition anymore. Real-world tournaments are held for a plethora of games, and Tetris is the latest in a long line of competitive fun!
Red Bull is joining forces with the classic game of Tetris to create one of the most unique esports tournaments ever to exist. Fans can play Tetris at home for a chance to make it into the real-world finals, so let's take a closer look at how to qualify for the latest Red Bull event.
What is the Red Bull Tetris Tournament?
The Red Bull Tetris Tournament is a competition that will begin as an at-home tournament, allowing the average player a chance to qualify for the National Final. The goal is to get high up on the leaderboard, as the best 32 players in the United States will be invited to Hollywood, Florida, on November 22nd to compete live.
For those who manage to make it through the National Final, the World Final awaits in Dubai between December 11th and December 13th, so it's worth throwing your hat in the ring for a chance to win big and prove your Tetris prowess to the entire globe.
The Red Bull Tetris World Final Has A Twist
The final Tetris showdown will take place in Dubai between December 11th and 13th, but that's not all. The Dubai Frame is set to be used as the final board, with 2,000 drones lighting up the sky to create a real-world version of Tetris. Over 55 countries are set to compete in the Tetris Tournament, so it'll be one of the biggest esports events ever that doesn't revolve around a modern video game.
How Might Esports Be Affected By The Tetris Tournament?
Red Bull's Tetris Tournament may inspire other competitions of a similar variety in the future. The use of the Dubai Frame as a board is a very unique idea, so hopefully we'll see more implementation of real-world objects in future esports tournaments. Esports doesn't have to be Street Fighter or Call of Duty, as it can also be classic video games that all generations of gamers know and love.
How to Play Tetris for a Chance at the Finals
If you'd like to try your hand at the Red Bull Tetris Tournament, all you need is a mobile phone. Those aged 18 or older can compete between now and October 31st to qualify for the Florida Final by playing the game in-browser on this Tetris webpage. Players who clear Golden Tetrimino even earn a chance to attend the finals live in Dubai through a sweepstakes.
Whether you've always been a big Tetris fan or you simply love esports, feel free to participate in Red Bull's latest event. There aren't many opportunities to win big at Tetris, so now is your chance to show the world your passion for the classic game.